Here's how many people watched Ireland beat the All Blacks on TV

Ireland's 16-9 win over New Zeland was a highlight for many over the weekend and a lot of people tuned in to watch.

New figures released by RTÉ show that over 1 million people tuned in at the very end of the game to see Ireland seal victory.

The figures show that at 8.56pm, 1,036,500 people were glued to their screens.

The game, which saw Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time ever on Irish soil, had an average audience of 883,700.

The figure shows that 57% of those watching TV at the time were watching the match on RTÉ2.

On the RTÉ Player, there were over 135,000 streams to the match at the weekend.

93,800 people streamed the game on Saturday and another 43,500 people relived the momentous game on Sunday.