Home»sport

Here's how Ireland players rated in historic defeat of the All Blacks

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 10:07 PM

By Kate Gardiner

Here's how Ireland's players rated in their 16-9 win over New Zealand.

Devin Toner of Ireland wins possession from a lineout ahead of Kieran Read of New Zealand. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Rob Kearney: Reinstated to the side in place of Jordan Larmour and looked confident under the high ball from the get go. Had a try chalked off. 7.

Keith Earls: Good strength in attack, took several restarts and very switched on. 7.

Garry Ringrose: Appeared all over the field on the front foot and in support. 6.

Bundee Aki: Much of the pre-match talk was about Aki facing the country of his birth but he did not do much wrong, but also did not shine. 6.

Jacob Stockdale: Showed good awareness and speed in defence, scored Ireland's try after a great piece of individual skill in a kick-chase upfield. 8.

Johnny Sexton: Opened the scoring with a penalty, good vision in attack and perfect from the kicking tee. 7.

Kieran Marmion: Struggled with his kicking game and not the greatest service from the Connacht scrum-half. 6.

Cian Healy: Strong running, led the Irish pack which dominated New Zealand's forwards at points of the match. 7.

Rory Best: Lost the ball in attack which led to the All Blacks' first points, some sloppy passing but did his job in the line-out. 6.

Tadhg Furlong: A solid game from the Leinster prop. 6.

Devin Toner: Recalled to the side and showed great line speed in defence and solid in the lineout. 7.

James Ryan: Athletic in the loose, made several huge tackles. 8.

Peter O'Mahony: A physical display from the Munster flanker with great awareness in defence. 8.

Josh van der Flier: Worked well with CJ Stander in defence and more than willing to run in attack. 7.

CJ Stander: Made a key tackle close to Ireland's line to win a penalty, showed great physicality throughout. 7.

Replacements: The Ireland bench made a good impact in the latter stages apart from replacement hooker Sean Cronin, who misfired at the line-out. 6.

Press Association


Related Articles

Here how fans and former players reacted to an emotional Ireland win

Ireland's five greatest ever victories

Joe Schmidt: 'This is our home. This is two years we haven't been beaten here. We wanted to keep that'

Scotland are not far off world’s rugby elite – captain Greig Laidlaw

More in this Section

Salt Bae serves dinner to Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba in Dubai

Scotland show spirit as South Africa scrape to victory

Eddie Jones urges England players to learn from narrow Japan victory

Southgate predicts thrilling clash as England face old foes Croatia


Breaking Stories

Wishlist: Colour Christmas gifts for the home

Live by the book or create your own wonderful outlook

Interiors are brought back to book

Significant winter auctions of Irish art are under way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »