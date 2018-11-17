Here's how Ireland players rated in historic defeat of the All Blacks

By Kate Gardiner

Here's how Ireland's players rated in their 16-9 win over New Zealand.

Devin Toner of Ireland wins possession from a lineout ahead of Kieran Read of New Zealand. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Rob Kearney: Reinstated to the side in place of Jordan Larmour and looked confident under the high ball from the get go. Had a try chalked off. 7.

Keith Earls: Good strength in attack, took several restarts and very switched on. 7.

Garry Ringrose: Appeared all over the field on the front foot and in support. 6.

Bundee Aki: Much of the pre-match talk was about Aki facing the country of his birth but he did not do much wrong, but also did not shine. 6.

Jacob Stockdale: Showed good awareness and speed in defence, scored Ireland's try after a great piece of individual skill in a kick-chase upfield. 8.

Johnny Sexton: Opened the scoring with a penalty, good vision in attack and perfect from the kicking tee. 7.

Kieran Marmion: Struggled with his kicking game and not the greatest service from the Connacht scrum-half. 6.

Cian Healy: Strong running, led the Irish pack which dominated New Zealand's forwards at points of the match. 7.

Rory Best: Lost the ball in attack which led to the All Blacks' first points, some sloppy passing but did his job in the line-out. 6.

Tadhg Furlong: A solid game from the Leinster prop. 6.

Devin Toner: Recalled to the side and showed great line speed in defence and solid in the lineout. 7.

James Ryan: Athletic in the loose, made several huge tackles. 8.

Peter O'Mahony: A physical display from the Munster flanker with great awareness in defence. 8.

Josh van der Flier: Worked well with CJ Stander in defence and more than willing to run in attack. 7.

CJ Stander: Made a key tackle close to Ireland's line to win a penalty, showed great physicality throughout. 7.

Replacements: The Ireland bench made a good impact in the latter stages apart from replacement hooker Sean Cronin, who misfired at the line-out. 6.

Press Association