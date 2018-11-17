Here's how fans and former players reacted to an emotional Ireland win

Ireland's 16-9 victory over the All Blacks has sent Twitter into meltdown with joy.

Thank you for an epic Test match @IrishRugby. And that Dublin crowd, you were amazing. #IREvNZL 🇳🇿☘️ pic.twitter.com/GyHFLxwOD4— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 17, 2018

Just did a little wee. pic.twitter.com/poq8r4jbgZ— Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) November 17, 2018

Best Ireland performance I have ever seen ... Indomitable Unyielding Thrilling Furious Relentless Thunderous World-class Proud#IREvNZL — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) November 17, 2018

There won’t be a cow milked in Ballsbridge tonight #IREvNZL— rob&dave kearney (@boringkearney) November 17, 2018

We won ten minutes ago. Why have I still got my hands over my eyes?#IRELvNZL— Philip Boucher-Hayes (@boucherhayes) November 17, 2018

Shane Ross has congratulated the Irish lacrosse team and paid respects to the defeated Gryffindor Quidditch team. #IREvNZL— Tony Groves (@Trickstersworld) November 17, 2018

Something something there won’t be an asset portfolio managed in Ballsbridge tonight #IREvNZL— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) November 17, 2018

What an unbelievable game of rugby, v proud of @IrishRugby - so many leaders. pic.twitter.com/SmkU4EojBJ— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) November 17, 2018

Siri, what does the word intensity mean? Siri: Intensity is the quality of being intense... more commonly known as Peter O'Mahony. #IREvNZL #AutumnInternationals pic.twitter.com/7IbHrsG3Vd — Tom Humphreys (@ThomosLuke) November 17, 2018

Former internationals were as emotional as the fans too!

Wooooooooowwwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe14) November 17, 2018

Absolute top class. What a game of rugby— Peter Clohessy (@PeterClohessy) November 17, 2018

Epic stuff!!!— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) November 17, 2018

FUCKING YES— Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) November 17, 2018

Andy Farrell take a bow, never seen NZ with zero tries. Schmidt a genius-everyone a hero. Never been happier to be wrong!!!!😃😃😃— luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) November 17, 2018

one of the best games I've seen from @IrishRugby in many years @peterom6 was amazing congrats to all. #coybig— Tony Buckley (@horsebucks33) November 17, 2018