Heartbreak for Munster as Leinster survive late drama in women's interpros

By Daire Walsh at Energia Park

Women’s Interprovincials

Leinster 14 - 14 Munster

Leinster women’s head coach Ben Armstrong heaped praise on his side after they reclaimed the Interprovincial Championship at Energia Park on Saturday evening, in the most dramatic of fashions.

While the Blues entered this contest knowing a draw would be enough to edge out arch-rivals Munster on score difference, they had to wait until Niamh Briggs’ stoppage-time conversion went off target to secure their fifth title at this grade.

We knew that a draw was coming down our way with the for and against. Certainly you were always trying to look to win the game, but momentum in that game shifted. They had it, we had it and then they had it. It was just one of those things, the momentum finished in our way,” an ecstatic Armstrong remarked.

“Delighted with the effort from the girls and the effort from everyone. The coaching staff, the backroom staff, the support from the branch. It has been outstanding. It’s nice to see smiles on faces.”

The decision to move the championship forward from December was taken with a view to increasing the profile of women’s rugby at provincial level. With a healthy crowd in attendance, Armstrong believes it expertly showcased what the sport can offer.

“As Sene [Naoupu, Leinster captain] said in her speech, that was a great game of footie and everyone got their money’s worth there. It was outstanding.”

Even though the influential Briggs converted a brace of penalties during a tight and tense opening period, a nine-point haul from fly-half Nikki Caughey offered Leinster a 9-6 interval advantage. Following much persistence in attack on the resumption, Briggs restored parity with a superb strike in the 63rd minute.

Leinster — who didn’t concede a single point in their opening two fixtures — looked set for victory when flanker Juliet Short finished off a sweeping move in the left corner. A late Munster surge increased the tension in Donnybrook, however, as Briggs released UL Bohemian club-mate Rachel Allen-Connolly for a final-minute try.

Juliet Short of Leinster scores her side's try during the Women’s Interprovincial Championship match between Leinster and Munster

They were now primed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat but, with the final kick of the tie, Briggs narrowly missed the target at a right-hand angle.

Although it was a heartbreaking way for Munster to miss out on back-to-back interpro crowns, Reds head coach Laura Guest was “incredibly proud of their efforts” on the night.

It was probably a little disappointing, but the performance was incredible from my girls. It was bodies on the line stuff all day long,” Guest acknowledged.

“You look right across the team, there’s internationals, there’s former internationals the whole way through. Even the current international captain there, Ciara Griffin, has had the most incredible series. She’s a machine and it’s just a joy to have players like them involved in the squad.”

Scorers for Leinster: J Short try, N Caughey 3 pens.

Scorers for Munster: R Allen-Connolly try, N Briggs 3 pens.

LEINSTER: H Tyrrell; G Matthews, M Claffey, S Naoupu, E O’Byrne; N Caughey, E Murphy; L Peat, E Hooban, K O’Dwyer; A McDermott, M Kendall; J Deacon, J Short, H O’Connor.

Replacements: R Horan for Kendall (23), N Purdom for O’Connor (50), L Djougang for O’Dwyer (55), N Griffen for Murphy, LF McCabe for O’Byrne White (both 68).

MUNSTER: E Considine; L O’Mahony, A Staunton, N Briggs, L Sheehan; R Allen-Connolly, N Cronin; F Hayes, K Sheehan, F Reidy; R Ormond, S McCarthy; E Murphy, C Griffin, C Pearse.

Replacements: E Breen for Allen-Connolly (h-t), Allen-Connolly for Staunton (55), S Quinn for Reidy (58), C Keohane for Cronin (73).

Referee: Chris Lough (IRFU).