Healy can’t see any ceiling for ‘incredible’ Ryan

There comes a point in some careers when excellence is taken for granted.

It’s happened across every sport across decades.

World-class talents performing previously unimaginable feats with a consistency that should astound, but which instead lulls the spectator into a sense of complacency and unthinking acceptance.

It feels like James Ryan is in danger of entering that space.

The Ireland lock has been hailed as a legend in the making for long enough, and his effort against Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday was widely praised, but the incredulity that came with his displays across the first two seasons of his career has faded somewhat.

We may be in danger of taking him for granted at the grand old age of just 23, but not Cian Healy.

The veteran loosehead prop will have heard the buzz about this young kid from St Michael’s long before he popped up onto the senior scene almost readymade for men’s rugby, and yet all Healy can see are even higher levels of excellence to come.

It’s incredible what he’s doing and just the shape he’s in. He’s young, he’s put himself forward to be where he is and he’s worked incredibly hard at it. He doesn’t have a ceiling to where he can go to, he just keeps getting better and better, and I don’t see it stopping.

“Just watching on, it’s something to take for any of the other players, to see how he trains and how he works. He works on every side of the game, I’ve roomed with him before and he’s sitting in the corner writing his notes before bed and seeing how much of a professional he is. It’s great to see.”

Healy has seen his personal growth too. Ryan, like so many young players, was a quiet presence in the dressing-room and at team meetings at first but he has found his voice and is more than able to project it when the occasions demands it.

A sense of humour has emerged too and it’s impossible not to see him wearing the captain’s armband for club and country in the years to come.

It’s a meteoric rise whatever way you look at it, but the fact is that Ryan is just two years on from his full debut with Ireland which came in the USA on a summer tour that also took Joe Schmidt’s squad over here to Shizuoka and then Tokyo.

It’s a trip that has paid dividends on both sides of the white line, with logistical matters prepped on that dry run and the players — those who weren’t on Lions duties in New Zealand at the time — able to acclimatise somewhat to conditions in Japan.

Not that it is like-for-like. Ireland toured in June back in ’17. We’re almost in October now, and it is the humidity rather than the heat that is the greatest challenge for the players.

“It just takes your breath in a different way,” said Healy. “It’s not like playing in the sun or anything like that. Your breath just goes but it comes back pretty quickly though. I think the recovery period, when there’s a break in play you can get back to regular pretty quick.

“But those extended periods of play do put pressure on the lungs. We’ve done a lot of extended periods of training so it’s in the head then and it’s not a shock. We’ve been to that place already so it’s a continuous reminder that it’s all good, just keep going through it and we’ll get to our spots.”

Healy has been sure to catch his breath off the park too. He is conscious of the fact that this is a long tournament and so he only glanced at Japan-Russia off and on late last week in an attempt to keep himself from embedding too deeply into a 24/7 rugby state of mind.

His knowledge base of Japan, then, is only beginning to build.

I haven’t done any looking yet. Everything has been about Scotland up until now. I think there’s still a lot of the same players (as 2017). (Shota) Horie, (Michael) Leitch and the boys are still in the pack and, from what I have seen, it’s a power game, it’s fast and it’s putting people under pressure.

“Their fitness is a huge thing which is going to test people. That was probably similar to when we last played them.

"Their fitness was something that massively stood out. My review days will be, over the next few days, of the Japanese team, to get more of an insight into what they’re doing technically.”

