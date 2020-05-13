News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Head coach Brad Mooar and Wales international Hadleigh Parkes to leave Scarlets

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 05:28 PM

Head coach Brad Mooar and eight players – including centre Hadleigh Parkes – are to leave the Scarlets before training resumes.

Forwards coach Ioan Cunningham will also not return to Parc y Scarlets with the club moving forward with coaches and players for the 2020-21 season after they return from the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mooar was due to link up with Ian Foster’s New Zealand coaching team and was being replaced by Glenn Delaney.

Players Parkes, Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Simon Gardiner, Rhys Fawcett and Tom James, who is retiring from professional rugby, are also leaving.

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: “It is always difficult to say farewell to players and coaches, but far more so this season because of the current circumstances.

“We would like to thank Brad for everything he has done at the Scarlets since his arrival last summer and wish him, Anna and the children, Laura, Charlie and Sam well for their return to New Zealand.

Parkes’ international career with Wales looks set to be over (Ashley Western/PA)

“In a short period of time Brad has immersed himself as part of the Scarlets family and culture and his popularity among our supporters speaks volumes.”

Wales international Parkes heads the players’ departures after arriving at Parc y Scarlets in October 2014 from Auckland. He has played 122 times in six seasons, scoring 13 tries.

Cunningham leaves after nine seasons in the Scarlets coaching system, progressing from the academy to the senior set-up. Scarlets are yet to confirm the make-up of their new coaching team.

Brian MooarHadleigh ParkesTOPIC: Rugby

