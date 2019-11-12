News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'He wanted to stand in the crowd to get to know the people': Garrett Fitzgerald on Munster's best ever signing

'He wanted to stand in the crowd to get to know the people': Garrett Fitzgerald on Munster's best ever signing
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 12:09 PM

Garrett Fitzgerald says Doug Howlett was the best signing he made during his 20 years as Munster CEO.

Fitzgerald, who retired from the role last summer, says Howlett's personality shone through as the key characteristic which made him such a success.

New Zealand's record tryscorer, Howlett went on to win a Heineken Cup and captain Munster, before becoming the province's Head of Commercial and Marketing until stepping away from the role this autumn.

Garrett Fitzgerald and Doug Howlett
Garrett Fitzgerald and Doug Howlett

Fitzgerald says he recruited Howlett "because of the person, because of his ability, but more so than anything, because of him as a person".

"We had tried to recruit him earlier and we'd nearly given up on it... he wasn't coming," said Fitzgerald, speaking on an exclusive Examiner Sport podcast.

The making of Munster: Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 1

"That was the year they [New Zealand] had lost the World Cup, where they were beaten in Cardiff.

"I'd actually gone on holidays to the States, myself and my family, and I was sitting in a hotel room in Boston. I got a phone call from a fella to say that's on.

"That's how it started and it was all done from Boston on a mobile phone in the space of two days.

But there wasn't any question, we knew that's what we wanted. We knew about the individual, the recommendations, the person. What made Doug was the person.

"I know he'd finishing ability but he was the best tryscorer and the best finisher because, as a person, he was highly intelligent, keen to learn, did everything you wanted him to do.

'He wanted to stand in the crowd to get to know the people': Garrett Fitzgerald on Munster's best ever signing

"I always remember, his most important thing is in one of the first matches, he just wanted to stand in the crowd to get the feel of what it was like to play and get to know the people.

"He was good at all of that and that's why people bought into him as well. He was just a capable individual, a highly ambitious guy, who always wanted to do the best."

READ MORE

Munster wanted Nienaber to succeed Erasmus as head coach before Boks intervened

More on this topic

The making of Munster: Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 1The making of Munster: Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 1

Scannell: Larkham may be the missing ingredient in Munster's European questScannell: Larkham may be the missing ingredient in Munster's European quest

Munster wanted Nienaber to succeed Erasmus as head coach before Boks intervenedMunster wanted Nienaber to succeed Erasmus as head coach before Boks intervened

Munster and Ulster sides named ahead of tomorrow's clashMunster and Ulster sides named ahead of tomorrow's clash

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Higgins, Selby and Murphy progress to second round of Northern Ireland OpenHiggins, Selby and Murphy progress to second round of Northern Ireland Open

Guardiola faces no disciplinary action from FA over comments after Anfield lossGuardiola faces no disciplinary action from FA over comments after Anfield loss

GAA Central Council set to fine-tune new rulesGAA Central Council set to fine-tune new rules

Dundalk hit Linfield for six to claim inaugural Unite the Union Champions CupDundalk hit Linfield for six to claim inaugural Unite the Union Champions Cup


Lifestyle

I wish everyone could discover the magic of making a loaf of bread.Darina Allen: Preparing for National Homemade Bread Day

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »