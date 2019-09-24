Have fun out there, says Samoa coach

Russia are playing their second game after losing to hosts Japan on Friday, and assistant coach Alexander Voytov believes the Pacific Islanders could be affected by nerves, having had to wait five days for their first outing.

However, New Zealander Jackson is confident that will not be the case as they prepare to face the Bears for the first time in a Test match level.

“We’ve seen over the past few days that there have been quite a few teams that have been a bit nervous to play their first game and we’ve just told our players to go out and have fun and enjoy themselves to take that nervousness away from them,” he said.

“We said from day one that we don’t just want to be involved in pool play, we want to get beyond pool play and we’ve got to treat every game as if it’s a Rugby World Cup final.”

Russia are looking to break their duck, having now lost all five of their World Cup matches — including all four in 2011, and have kept the side that went down 30-10 to Japan.

Voytov said: “We have chosen the same line-up for the second match because everyone played well.

“We have little preparation time to replace any players and introduce new ones. Anyway, every player will eventually get a chance to play at this World Cup.”

Taking nothing for granted against a Russian team whose set piece and kicking game impressed against Japan, Jackson hopes to take inspiration the barnstorming performance of fellow Pacific Islanders Fiji that nearly toppled Australia and neighbours Tonga, who caused England some problems too.

“One thing you’ll find from the Pacific Island nations is that we won’t go away,” the ex New Zealand Maori said.

We’ll keep on battling. We always go out there to give it our best and you’ll see nothing different tomorrow night against Russia and from us in this whole tournament.

With memories of the Brian Lima-inspired Samoan team of the 1990s still fresh in fans’ minds, Jackson wants the island nation’s 200,000 people to remember his side just as fondly in another 20 years.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us, and although we remember the past and the players that have worn the jersey and they have done some special things, we’re here to make our own legacy.”

RUSSIA: Vasily Artemyev (captain); German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Kirill Golosnitskiy; Yury Kushnarev, Vasily Dorofeev; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Ostrikov, Bogdan Fedotko, Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.

SAMOA: Tim Nanai-Williams; Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Rey Lee-Lo, Ed Fidow; Tusi Pisi, Dwayne Polataivao; Logovii Mulipola, Motu Matu’u, Michael Alaalatoa, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui (captain), TJ Ioane, Afaesetiti Amosa.

