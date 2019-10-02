News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Hansen praises players after New Zealand rout Canada

Hansen praises players after New Zealand rout Canada
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 06:48 PM

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen was typically conservative in praise of his side after their crushing 63-0 World Cup win against Canada.

The All Blacks, bidding for a record three successive World Cup crowns, ruthlessly exposed Canada’s shortcomings in Oita to run in eight tries and a penalty try to win 63-0.

“It was a pretty good performance when you break it down, particularly the first part of that second half when they really came together and played good, controlled rugby,” Hanson said in his post-match interview.

“It was really difficult conditions. The humidity is unbelievable and while people at home will be wondering why they dropped a few balls, it’s very, very difficult, so I think they’ve done well.”

The Barrett brothers, Beauden, Jordie and Scott, all touched down on the day they became the first trio of brothers to appear for their country at a World Cup.

After an early penalty try, awarded after skipper Kieran Read had dived over from a five-metre scrum, Jordie Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams and Beauden Barrett all went over in the first half.

Further tries in the second period from Rieko Ioane, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizzell and replacement scrum-half Brad Weber’s brace completed the rout, while imperious fly-half Richie Mo’unga was successful with all eight of his conversion attempts.

Centre Williams was central to most of New Zealand’s attacking flair after being named as one of 11 changes from the opening 23-13 win against South Africa.

“He’s always been pushing,” Hansen said. “We’re very blessed in the midfield with the talent that we’ve got and of course (centre) Ngani (Laumape) is at home still. So we’re very blessed and it’s good to have people in form.”

When asked what his side could improve on, Hansen added: “The first 20 minutes of the second half, we’ve got to turn that into 80 minutes and if we can do that we won’t be too far away.”

Canada head coach Kingsley Jones, whose side lost their opening Pool B match 48-7 to Italy, was full of praise for his players.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Jones said. “I thought the way they stuck in there, you know we had big chunks of the game where we were really in it.

“They showed true Canadian grit. Every one of them can look in the mirror and be proud of their performance.

“Other times, I’m admiring the All blacks’ accuracy, skill, speed and the bottom line is collisions – the speed and power that they can deliver at times.

“It really causes big problems and after that it’s difficult to deal with and difficult to defend.”


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

South African star faces return from Rugby World Cup in assault caseSouth African star faces return from Rugby World Cup in assault case

#RWC2019 Newsletter: A day for proverbs as Sexton gets ready to lead Ireland against Russia#RWC2019 Newsletter: A day for proverbs as Sexton gets ready to lead Ireland against Russia

Fiery side won't hinder Sexton being captain materialFiery side won't hinder Sexton being captain material

Head to head: How the Russians fare up against a much-changed Ireland XVHead to head: How the Russians fare up against a much-changed Ireland XV

Beauden BarrettJordie BarrettKingsley JonesScott BarrettSonny Bill WilliamsSteve HansonTOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast