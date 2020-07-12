News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hansen: New Zealand rugby owes Aussies no favours

Hansen: New Zealand rugby owes Aussies no favours
Former All Blacks' coach Steve Hansen has hit out at Australian Rugby chiefs. Picture: Christophe Ena, AP
By Jim Cook
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged his former employers to be strong in their negotiations over the future of Super Rugby and that New Zealand Rugby owed trans-Tasman neighbours Australia no favours.

Tensions between the organisations ratcheted up this week, with Rugby Australia (RA) chairman Hamish McLennan saying he felt the relationship had deteriorated to one of a “master-servant”. 

 Hansen, who spent almost 16 years with the All Blacks, however, said he felt that NZR should be doing what was best for their rugby players.

“Without being controversial, we have been looking after the Aussies for years,” Hansen said on Sunday.

“And every time we have required something from them, particularly at a high level, sometimes they have gone missing.

“Do we owe them something? No. But because we are the nation we are, and we care about the game more than just ourselves, we bend and buckle a bit.

“I think NZ Rugby are in the mood for having strong discussions because they only get one shot at it.” 

Much of the fallout has centred on the composition of Super Rugby from 2021, with both countries reportedly keen on exploring a trans-Tasman competition rather than reverting to a tournament that involves teams from South Africa and Argentina.

McLennan told Australian media this week that a leaked report suggested NZR’s preferred option was to have just two or three Australian sides in a trans-Tasman competition.

Hansen said what was most important was not to dilute New Zealand’s player pool with more than five teams and to minimise travel for the welfare of the players.

“You have got to start with what do you want out of it? Rather than, ‘OK, we are going to have this competition,’” Hansen said.

It has to be really competitive and produce world-class players. If you allow it to become watered-down, there is too big a gap between Super Rugby and test rugby.

On the field, TJ Perenara, Kobus Van Wyk and Devan Flanders crossed for tries as the Hurricanes defeated the Highlanders 17-11 in yesterday's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Wellington.

The Hurricanes led 12-0 after a strong first half which set up their win and although they had 70 per cent of possession after the break, they were outscored by the Highlanders. The match featured an outstanding contest between the All Blacks scrum-halves Aaron Smith and Perenara who both scored tries

On Saturday, the Crusaders saw off an intense challenge from the Blues in a furious final quarter to complete a 26-15 victory in their vital Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Christchurch. The hosts have now won all four of their Super Rugby Aotearoa matches and ended the Blues' seven-game winning streak across both Super Rugby and the local competition

Meanwhile  Exeter Chiefs have announced new contracts for 30 squad members following the salary cap cut agreed last month. The likes of England trio Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie, as well as Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg, are among those to have signed long-term deals at Sandy Park.

Premiership Rugby clubs came to an agreement in June to slash their salary cap by £1.4million in the wake of the financial damage cast upon the sport by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gallagher Premiership is set to resume in August.

The new salary cap comes into effect from the 2021/22 campaign and Exeter have wasted no time in making sure they fall in line.

"I'm delighted with what has happened," Chiefs' director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

"It seems strange really, because there has been an awful lot of news coming out from other clubs in regards what is happening around pay cuts, players leaving, players staying, yet we have got on with our business pretty quickly.

"They are all different and not one of them is the same. It's meant us having individual discussions with players and agents, but in the end I feel like we've all got what we need out of it."

READ MORE

George Hamilton: There was a lot more than met the eye to Jack Charlton

More on this topic

Manu Tuilagi and Noel Reid among five players to leave LeicesterManu Tuilagi and Noel Reid among five players to leave Leicester

All-Ireland League to restart in 2021 as IRFU reveals season planAll-Ireland League to restart in 2021 as IRFU reveals season plan

RFU announces plans to make 139 positions redundantRFU announces plans to make 139 positions redundant

Queensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in AustraliaQueensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in Australia


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Tributes pour in as 'blessed' Barry Geraghty announces retirement from racingTributes pour in as 'blessed' Barry Geraghty announces retirement from racing

Mile Jedinak retires from football aged 35Mile Jedinak retires from football aged 35

Raheem Sterling claims hat-trick as Manchester City sweep aside BrightonRaheem Sterling claims hat-trick as Manchester City sweep aside Brighton

Mikel Arteta delighted with Kieran Tierney as defender adapts to Arsenal lifeMikel Arteta delighted with Kieran Tierney as defender adapts to Arsenal life


Lifestyle

The long-tailed tit’s nest is an architectural marvel.Richard Collins: Altruism of the long-tailed tits or not

The flight that brought us home to Ireland after our seven months sojourn in the Canary Islands (half our stay intended, half not) was the most comfortable I’ve experienced in years. With a large plane almost entirely to yourself, you could again pretend you were somebody.Damien Enright: Wonderful to see the green, green grass of home

IRISH folklore is replete with stories of priests praying for fine weather to help farmers save their crops in wet summers. However, the opposite could soon be happening when divine powers may have to be invoked to provide rain. And not just for farmers.Donal Hickey: Praying for rain — in Ireland

Geography is often the defining factor for the destiny of an island. Those islands that lie close to the shore have often been snapped up by interests on the mainland and their morphology changed to something completely different.The Islands of Ireland: Tarbert morphed onto the mainland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »