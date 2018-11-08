Home»Sport

Haka adds no spice to crunch clash for England coach Eddie Jones

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 06:04 PM

Eddie Jones will pay little attention when New Zealand perform the Haka on Saturday – joking that he would not notice if the Spice Girls were singing instead.

England face Steve Hansen’s world champions for the first time in four years in the second Quilter International of the autumn.

Previous All Blacks renditions of their customary Maori challenge at Twickenham have been met with cries of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ from home fans, but the exchange will pass Jones by.

The Spice Girls are back together – not that Eddie Jones is too interested (Matt Crossick/PA)

“At that stage of the game, they could be playing the Spice Girls and I wouldn’t know what’s being played,” Jones said.

“They’re making a comeback aren’t they, the Spice Girls? Maybe they could sing at that time. It’s got not relevance to me at all.”- Press Association


