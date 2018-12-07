Guinness announced as new Six Nations sponsor

Guinness has been announced as the new sponsor of the Six Nations in a six-year deal.

Pictured at the Guinness Storehouse are Mark Sandys, Global Head of Beer & Baileys at Diageo and Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland.

The brand adds the partnership to its existing sponsorship portfolio which includes the Guinness PRO14, as well as deals with the four Home Unions and leading European clubs Leinster and Munster.

Its team say they will "seek to champion both the player and fan experience and will use its sponsorship to encourage the millions of adult fans watching or attending the games to drink responsibly".

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group had sponsored the championships until this year, with the tournament called the Natwest 6 Nations.

Commenting on today's announcement, Six Nations CEO Benjamin Morel said: “We are absolutely delighted to enhance our long-standing relationship with Guinness and they will be a terrific title sponsor for Rugby’s greatest championship.

“We could not be more excited to be working with the Guinness team over the coming years on developing new and innovative ways to connect with our fans and consumers.”

Diageo President for Europe, Turkey and India, John Kennedy said: “We are really looking forward to the start of the Guinness Six Nations in February 2019.

"Working with the Six Nations, we want to enhance both the Championship and the fan experience whilst using the partnership to encourage the adult fans watching, or attending, the games to drink responsibly.”

Digital Desk