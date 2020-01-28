News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Griffiths resigns from Saracens interim chief executive role

Griffiths resigns from Saracens interim chief executive role
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 04:12 PM

Ed Griffiths has resigned as interim chief executive at Saracens with immediate effect, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The former South Africa Rugby Union adviser had rejoined Saracens to help steer them through the salary cap scandal that resulted in the north London side accepting the punishment of relegation at the end of this season.

But Griffiths said: “This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club.”

Saracens chairman Neil Golding thanked Griffiths for his assistance, despite only agreeing a 12-month contract at the start of January to be interim chief executive at Allianz Park.

He said: “The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future.”

An official statement read: “The recruitment process is under way for a long-term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.”

Last week Griffiths denied working as a cricket agent, following claims he had been reported to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The former Saracens chief executive rejected any wrongdoing after reports in a national newspaper alleged that the ECB was investigating a possible conflict of interest over his consultancy role with Middlesex.

Nigel Wray resigned as Saracens chairman at the start of January (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nigel Wray resigned as Saracens chairman at the start of January (Mike Egerton/PA)

On January 24, Griffiths told the PA news agency: “I am not an agent, I have never acted as an agent and I have never received a commission to work as an agent.

“I have worked as a consultant acting for Middlesex for the last three years, helping players there with areas beyond cricket, and that’s involved doing lots of things that would perhaps in other circumstances be thought of as things an agent would do.

“But I have only ever been acting on behalf of and for Middlesex.”

I am really sorry for the heartache I have caused you due to my ill-considered approach to matters relating to salary-cap compliance.

An independent panel’s 103-page judgement into Saracens’ salary cap breaches last week condemned the club’s “egregious” conduct.

Saracens were found guilty of “reckless” failure to comply with the £7million salary cap, in the initial investigation that led to a £5.36million fine and a 35-point deduction.

Following the report’s publication, former chairman Nigel Wray said: “I am really sorry for the heartache I have caused you due to my ill-considered approach to matters relating to salary-cap compliance.

“My intention with co-investments was always to support players beyond their playing careers.

View this post on Instagram

#TogetherSaracens ⚫️🔴

A post shared by Saracens (@saracensofficial) on

“I recognise that the actions of the club were described by the panel as ‘reckless’ primarily due to my failure to consult with Premiership Rugby Limited’s salary cap manager prior to entering into any agreements and then disclosing the transactions to him.

“I take full responsibility for this. We should have been far better. Equally important is the panel’s determination that neither the club nor myself deliberately attempted to breach the cap.”

Conservative MP Damian Collins, who is standing for re-election as chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, criticised Premiership bosses for allowing the crisis to unfold.

He said: “Things should never have been allowed to develop in the way they did and it’s right for people to challenge the Premiership as to why it didn’t take more effective action sooner.

“It has, though, now given Saracens the heaviest punishment it could, which gives a clear warning to others.”

More on this topic

Donal Lenihan: Farrell opts for evolution over revolutionDonal Lenihan: Farrell opts for evolution over revolution

Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League sideControversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side

Castleknock hold off spirited Roscrea rallyCastleknock hold off spirited Roscrea rally

Five Irish-based players on European Player of the Year longlistFive Irish-based players on European Player of the Year longlist

Ed GriffithsGallagher PremiershipSaracensTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter MilanTottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan

Debut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland teamDebut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland team

Reading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcementReading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcement

Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League sideControversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side


Lifestyle

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

My wife has gone to war. It all started when we got the news that no parent wants to hear — there is a case of headLearner Dad: It turns out that lice thrive on clean and shiny hair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »