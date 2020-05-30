News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gregor Townsend welcomes World Rugby idea to combine international windows

Gregor Townsend welcomes World Rugby idea to combine international windows
By Press Association
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 06:38 PM

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has backed moves to combine two international windows.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont is keen for Tests between southern and northern hemisphere teams to take place in consecutive months with October and November the suggested option, and for there to be a competition at the heart of it.

Productive talks have already taken place between the Six Nations and Sanzaar bodies.

“I really hope we do get an aligned calendar,” Townsend told BBC Radio 5 Live. “My preference is to move to the summer to align with the southern hemisphere and have a really competitive element in the October and November window, as we do with the Six Nations.

“It seems like there is a will from a lot of people to make that happen. It would almost be like a World Cup, but you are flying to the southern hemisphere countries and then coming back to host southern hemisphere teams.

“Having a competitive element – whether it is a cup or league – would add something tangible. It would be great to get the players together for a longer period.

“Just now with the three Test windows – Six Nations, July and November – it has worked OK.

“But from an international perspective to move July into October would be better for continuity and in terms of seeing the players develop, but also it works for the clubs, in that they don’t have to have three Test windows in the year.

“Two Test windows means the clubs get a really good long run with their players.”

READ MORE

GAA will open walking tracks but pitches to stay shut

More on this topic

Former Wales coach Howley opens up on how sister’s death led to gambling issuesFormer Wales coach Howley opens up on how sister’s death led to gambling issues

'It was never about the money': Rob Howley reveals how grief led to his gambling problems 'It was never about the money': Rob Howley reveals how grief led to his gambling problems

Stockdale enjoying process of reinventing himself in lockdownStockdale enjoying process of reinventing himself in lockdown

The day Connacht announced they belong in the big timeThe day Connacht announced they belong in the big time


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Gregor Townsendrugby unionTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Brendan Rodgers plans Leicester training in empty stadium ahead of restartBrendan Rodgers plans Leicester training in empty stadium ahead of restart

Jadon Sancho demands change after revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirtJadon Sancho demands change after revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt

Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20

Clerkin backs GAA’s cautious approach to resumptionClerkin backs GAA’s cautious approach to resumption


Lifestyle

Shoppers have been stocking up on sexy underwear at home.Lingerie sales are soaring: 7 of the best pieces to buy now

The brand has unveiled a 100-piece ‘digi date night’ range.This fashion brand has launched a collection for virtual dates

The opulent Airbnb listing is in the Art Nouveau style.You can stay in the palatial Barcelona apartment from Killing Eve

Frozen Nutella loaf? Anything with Nutella is fine by us.Frozen Nutella loaf recipe

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »