Greatest Munster team of the professional era picked in fans' vote

David Wallace, Anthony Foley, and Peter Stringer celebrate with the Heineken Cup after the 2006 final. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

The Munster Rugby Supporters Club has been making the most of the lockdown, running a series of daily polls to select the province’s best 23 of the professional era.

From the start, there were tough calls, with Simon Zebo edging out Shaun Payne and Paul Warwick for the full-back jersey.

🚨OK people, given we are going to be here a while, we want to name the all time Munster 15 in the professional era as voted by you. Four options below for full-back. One day to vote. Go. #SUAF 👊 — Munster Rugby SC (@MRSC16) March 23, 2020

Doug Howlett, Rua Tipoki, and Lifeimi Mafi followed in winning their spots, while Keith Earls was such a resounding victor on the left wing, even his rivals were voting for him!

I even voted for Earlsy!!! — Anthony Horgan (@AnthonyHorgan) March 28, 2020

There was no contest for the #10 jersey, of course, with supporters instead choosing between Ronan O’Gara’s greatest moments, before he was joined in that iconic half-back partnership by Peter Stringer.

OK, Day 6 of our vote for Munster's greatest 15 in the professional era and today it's the #10 jersey up for grabs. While this is a democracy, we get the sense that the legend himself @RonanOGara10 might just take this one so let's just pick from his many greatest moments! 👊 — Munster Rugby SC (@MRSC16) March 28, 2020

There were some tough battles to pack down alongside John Hayes in the front-row, with Peter Clohessy and Jerry Flannery, who squeezed out Keith Wood, joining him.

🚨 Day 9 of our countdown of Munster's greatest team of the professional era and it's the hooker we are debating today. 4 choices. 1 day to vote GO 👊 — Munster Rugby SC (@MRSC16) March 31, 2020

Clohessy and Peter O’Mahony were the only two to crack the 2006 Heineken Cup-winning pack, completed by Donncha O’Callaghan, Paul O’Connell, and two automatic selections in David Wallace and Anthony Foley.

Today we decide the final slot and the #8 jersey in our all time Munster team in the professional era. Except there is nothing to decide. Number 8: Axel. #SUAF pic.twitter.com/3aKxG720z2 — Munster Rugby SC (@MRSC16) April 6, 2020

Marcus Horan, Wood, BJ Botha, Donnacha Ryan, and CJ Stander, after seeing off an incredible array of talent in Alan Quinlan, Denis Leamy, and Jim Williams, made up the forward replacements.

Day 20 of our vote for Munster's greatest team of the professional era and today, it's the back row bench spot that's up for grabs. 4 choices Go. 👊 #SUAF — Munster Rugby SC (@MRSC16) April 11, 2020

Conor Murray, Warwick, and Andrew Conway rounded out the 23-man squad.

Greatest Munster team of the professional era, as selected on @MRSC16 Twitter:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Doug Howlett

13. Rua Tipoki

12. Lifeimi Mafi

11. Keith Earls

10. Ronan O'Gara

9. Peter Stringer

1. Peter Clohessy

2. Jerry Flannery

3. John Hayes

4. Donncha O’Callaghan

5. Paul O’Connell

6. Peter O'Mahony

7. David Wallace

8. Anthony Foley

Replacements:

16. Keith Wood

17. Marcus Horan

18. BJ Botha

19. Donnacha Ryan

20. CJ Stander

21. Conor Murray

22. Paul Warwick

23. Andrew Conway