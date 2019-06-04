Graham Rowntree named as Munster forwards coach

Graham Rowntree has been named as Munster's new forwards coach.

The Georgia forwards coach will replace Jerry Flannery, who departed the province alongside backs coach Felix Jones after declining new contract offers.

Rowntree will link up with Johann van Graan's team after the Rugby World Cup, having signed a contract until June 2022.

Rowntree was an assistant/forwards coach with England from 2007 to 2015, working under Brian Ashton, Martin Johnson, and Stuart Lancaster. He helped lead England to the 2007 World Cup final and 2011 Six Nations title.

He acted as a forwards coach to the British and Irish Lions on their last three Tours, in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

“We are really pleased to have secured Graham in such a timely manner. The Professional Game Board and Johann have been tirelessly working on our coaching appointments for the past month and to secure a coach of Graham’s calibre is a credit to the work going on behind the scenes,” said Munster's Acting CEO Philip Quinn in a statement.

“We believe Graham is a fantastic appointment for the province as he brings a wealth of experience from an extensive list of top-level coaching positions, and will add further value to our coaching ticket.

We understand there is more work to be done on the coaching front, and we will continue in our search for experienced coaches to join Johann and the province.

Rowntree has also been an assistant coach to Premiership sides, Leicester (2007-08) and Harlequins (2016-18).

“I’m delighted to be joining such a prestigious club,” he said.

“Although fully committed to Georgia until the end of the World Cup, I’m really looking forward to working with Johann and his team.”

As a player, Rowntree won 54 England and three Lions caps, and played 398 times for Leicester, winning two European Cups.