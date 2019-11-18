News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Good possibility' JJ Hanrahan could be fit for Racing's visit to Munster

'Good possibility' JJ Hanrahan could be fit for Racing's visit to Munster
By Simon Lewis
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 12:00 AM

JJ Hanrahan could be back to ease Munster’s fly-half fitness concerns this Saturday following an upbeat update on his recovery from a hamstring injury by Johann van Graan.

Tyler Bleyendaal steered Munster to an opening Heineken Champions Cup win at Ospreys on Saturday but was the only specialist out-half in the matchday 23 due to injuries to fellow frontline number 10s Joey Carbery and Hanrahan.

With French giants Racing 92 set to arrive in Limerick this Saturday as the pool campaign immediately intensifies for Munster, there was optimism from the head coach he may have Hanrahan in his squad for the encounter.

"There’s a good possibility that he (Hanrahan) could be available next week," he said.

"He stayed behind with our staff at the HPC (in Limerick) and hopefully we will get some good feedback on Monday and we’ll give him every chance again to be available and should he be available we’ll most likely pick him in the 23."

READ MORE

Munster players getting up to speed with Larkham’s new hurry-up offence

More on this topic

Unrelenting Munster make every second countUnrelenting Munster make every second count

Munster players getting up to speed with Larkham’s new hurry-up offenceMunster players getting up to speed with Larkham’s new hurry-up offence

The devil is in the detail, insists ConwayThe devil is in the detail, insists Conway

Munster need to get instant impact from Larkham and RowntreeMunster need to get instant impact from Larkham and Rowntree

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Davis misses penalty as Northern Ireland’s automatic qualification hopes endDavis misses penalty as Northern Ireland’s automatic qualification hopes end

Leinster boss Cullen salutes impact made by returning Ireland starsLeinster boss Cullen salutes impact made by returning Ireland stars

Johann Van Graan hails ‘vital’ late try as Munster conquer OspreysJohann Van Graan hails ‘vital’ late try as Munster conquer Ospreys

It’s the right time for Gomez to ‘clear his head’ – England boss SouthgateIt’s the right time for Gomez to ‘clear his head’ – England boss Southgate


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »