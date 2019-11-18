'Good possibility' JJ Hanrahan could be fit for Racing's visit to Munster

JJ Hanrahan could be back to ease Munster’s fly-half fitness concerns this Saturday following an upbeat update on his recovery from a hamstring injury by Johann van Graan.

Tyler Bleyendaal steered Munster to an opening Heineken Champions Cup win at Ospreys on Saturday but was the only specialist out-half in the matchday 23 due to injuries to fellow frontline number 10s Joey Carbery and Hanrahan.

With French giants Racing 92 set to arrive in Limerick this Saturday as the pool campaign immediately intensifies for Munster, there was optimism from the head coach he may have Hanrahan in his squad for the encounter.

"There’s a good possibility that he (Hanrahan) could be available next week," he said.

"He stayed behind with our staff at the HPC (in Limerick) and hopefully we will get some good feedback on Monday and we’ll give him every chance again to be available and should he be available we’ll most likely pick him in the 23."