Gloucester will have to heed warnings of history

Peter Jackson gets over the gain line, behind the headline

As they prepare to revisit the scene of their disintegration, Gloucester could do a lot worse than recall a sobering piece of Churchillian rhetoric.

What Britain’s wartime leader had to say in the House of Commons in 1948 sounds as relevant now to an English rugby club ferociously proud of its working class culture as it did to the country at large 70 years ago.

“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” How much attention Gloucester will pay to such advice, or how little, is a matter for them but, given where they have been and where they are about to go, they ignore the sentiment at their peril. While Johann Ackermann cannot be expected to know what happened at Thomond Park on Saturday January 18, 2003, somebody at Kingsholm ought to have given the club’s South African coach a brief resume of a demoralising surrender.

A passing mention of what has gone down in Munster folklore as the Miracle Match could at least be seized upon as perhaps providing grist to the motivational mill, a reminder that the acid test in Limerick will make Sunday’s home win over French champions Castres seem a doddle by comparison.

Munster’s shrine was only half its current size when Gloucester rocked up there 16 seasons ago in the belief that the cosmopolitan flavour of their squad made them genuine contenders to succeed Leicester as champions of Europe.

Munster's Ronan O'Gara kicks a conversion against Gloucester in 2003. Photo: Brendan Moran

Their League of Nations team drawn from four continents had no idea what would hit them at Thomond Park, starting before the kick-off. A visit to their camp on the Wednesday of that week reinforced the impression, a misplaced notion based on their status as runaway leaders of the English Premiership and the emphatic nature of their home win over their Irish opponents, 35-16.

That meant Gloucester could afford to lose the return by 26 points and still win the pool. What’s more, Munster had to score four tries to claim the decisive bonus point. They got them and won by 27, thanks to Ronan O’Gara’s touchline conversion of John Murphy’s last-minute try.

That represented a staggering 46-point swing over the two games.

The tsunami of sound atThomond that day ensured that Gloucester began going to pieces almost from the kick-off.

Such was their disorientation that 10 minutes from time, they had lost sight of the fact that a penalty in front of the posts offered them every prospect of an escape from the hell all around them. Fly-half Ludovic Mercier’s folly in running the penalty illustrated the extent to which the collective Gloucester brain had been scrambled.

Some years later, Dean Ryan, then Gloucester’s head coach, conceded as much, admitting that his team had been “unhinged by the experience”.

Claims that Gloucester’s game-plan had been left in the back of a local taxi and spirited to the Munster camp compounded the embarrassment.

Game plan? What game plan? In an English historical context, it turned out to be a rugby version of the catastrophic Charge of the Light Brigade at the Battle of Balaclava nearly 150 years earlier, except with Gloucester the charge took them only as far as from the dressing room to the halfway line.

“I’d never come across a wall of sound like it,” said Ryan, now 52 and the RFU’s Head of International Player Development. “It was a greeting and a warning like no other and guys who had played at the highest level failed to cope.” They included some seriously good ones, like skipper Phil Vickery. By the end of that year he would be an England World Cup winner. There was the hard-nosed Springbok Jake Boer, the English flyer James Simpson-Daniel, French hooker Olivier Azam, Samoan centre Terry Fanolua, and the rugged Argentinian prop Rodrigo Roncero.

The least Gloucester can do this time is show they have learnt the lesson of history and give Munster a game.

Revolving nationality door leaves Welsh in a spin

Leicester’s Jonah Holes evades the challenge of Ulster’s Iain Henderson in the Champions Cup match at Kingspan Stadium last weekend. English-born Holmes has been called up for Wales’ autumn series. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

With a bit of luck, the Frizell brothers could have been back in the Land of their Father instead of pursuing careers on either side of the Tasman, one as a superstar of Australian Rugby League, the other as one of the newest All Blacks.

That both resisted all temptation to throw their lot in with Wales was not for any lack of effort on behalf of the Welsh Rugby Union’s recruiting agents. They have been all the way to Sydney for talks with Tyson Frizell, the Kangaroos’ Test player whose contract at St George Illawarra runs out after next year’s Union World Cup in Japan.

He is keeping all options open, including one to switch codes and hemispheres on the strength of his dad having been born in Swansea. Wales then held talks with Mr Frizell’s younger son Shannon before New Zealand got round to claiming him.

The 21-year-old back row forward refused to be distracted from his lifelong goal of becoming an All Black, which he duly achieved last summer. Now the Welsh recruiters have found a new convert nearer home.

Jonah Holmes has spent his life immersed in English rugby. Born in Stockport and raised in London, the 25-year-old full back-cum-wing has played for Rosslyn Park, Wasps, Henley Hawks, London Scottish, London Welsh, Wasps again, and Yorkshire Carnegie, before arriving at Leicester.

Now the Tiger is in the process of metamorphosing into a Dragon as an uncapped member of a 37-man squad for the autumn series starting against Scotland on November 3.

Casual followers will be baffled that a player who has yet to play in Wales is on a fast track to a cap while a Lion of a scrum-half, born and bred in Wales, is suddenly ineligible. Rhys Webb, Conor Murray’s understudy during the drawn series in New Zealand last year, is the only high-profile casualty of a contentious Welsh rule that no player earning a crust outside Wales can represent his country unless he has won at least 60 caps. Webb’s summer move from Ospreys to Toulon puts him beyond the pale because he has played fewer than 40 times for his country. Holmes has no caps but qualifies because he has a Welsh grandparent.

No wonder Welsh fans are confused, not that rapid switches of allegiance are anything new. Ireland swept the Kiwi prop Michael Bent through the arrivals hall at Dublin airport straight into the national squad a few years back with an indecency of haste matched by England’s more recent conversion of another New Zealander, Brad Shields.

Both players made the change of nationality for genuine ancestral reasons which was more than could be said for Wales claiming Brett Sinkinson during Graham Henry’s stewardship at the turn of the century. The New Zealander at the heart of the ‘Grannygate’ scandal claimed that his grandfather, a slaughterman by trade, was a native of Caernarfon when, in fact, he came from Oldham.

Money talks too loud even for Boudjellal

Mourad Boudjellal: Used to hoover up global stars. Pic: Getty

Some 20 years ago the Newcastle Falcons set a Rugby Union transfer record that still stands. They paid Wigan Rugby League club £750,000 (€854,082) for ‘Inga’ Tuigamala and the All Black an equally unheard-of five-year contract worth £2m (€2.27m).

Times change and today another nomadic All Black, Charles Piutau, earns four times as much at the Bristol Bears. How ironic that the Tynesiders famous scuttling of Toulon down in the old Napoleonic port on the Med took place to the sound of the French club’s owner whining about the game being ruined by too much money.

Mourad Boudjellal’s cri de couer comes from a man who used to hoover up global stars as if he was collecting masterpieces by Rembrandt, Monet, and Van Gogh. Now he’s giving off at richer club owners like Bristol’s Steve Lansdown and, more pointedly, Racing’s Jacky Lorenzetti.

“Clubs with a passion for the game and a rugby culture are suffering,” moans Mourad. “They are being overwhelmed by clubs with billionaires and empty stadiums.” By pure coincidence one of those clubs run by one of those billionaires is next up for the giant-killing Falcons on Tyneside on Sunday. Montpellier, built on the massive investment of Mohed Altrud, the son of a Bedouin tribesman who runs the biggest scaffolding empire in Europe, will hope to succeed where Toulon failed.