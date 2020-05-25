News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

George Kruis heading to Japan at the end of this season

George Kruis heading to Japan at the end of this season
By Press Association
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 08:38 AM

England lock George Kruis will end a 12-year association with Saracens at the end of the 2019-20 season and head to Japan after agreeing a switch to Panasonic Wild Knights in the Top League.

Kruis had a trial at Saracens in 2008 before joining the club full-time the following year, and he has helped them to five Premiership titles and three European Rugby Champions Cup crowns since then.

However Saracens will be playing in the second-division Championship in the 2020-21 season after salary cap breaches led to them being relegated and Kruis has decided to move on.

The reported one-year deal with an option to extend for a further year in Japan raises speculation about Kruis’ England future.

The Rugby Football Union does not select overseas-based players unless in “exceptional circumstances” although the governing body has not categorically ruled out selecting Saracens players who move abroad for England.

“Although this has clearly been a tough decision, I am extremely excited and honoured to take on this new challenge and chapter in my career,” said Kruis.

“(This) is a really exciting time for rugby in Japan, following the tremendous World Cup they hosted last year.”

The 30-year-old – who has been capped 45 times by England, including an appearance in last year’s World Cup final – is joining a side coached by former Australia boss Robbie Deans.

Based in Ota, around 50 miles north-west of Tokyo, the Wild Knights have also added Wales and Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes to their ranks.

“I am very honoured at the opportunity to join such as prestigious team as the Panasonic Wild Knights,” he said.

“I have known Robbie Deans for a while now, and am sure that the squad and the program he will run will give us the best possible chance of winning silverware.

“I loved my time in Japan over the Rugby World Cup, and am really looking forward to immersing myself, my wife and young daughter into Japanese life once I arrive later in the year.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

Danny Cipriani and rugby teammates pay match tribute to Caroline FlackDanny Cipriani and rugby teammates pay match tribute to Caroline Flack

Saracens report published as Premiership Rugby explains salary cap breachesSaracens report published as Premiership Rugby explains salary cap breaches

Saracens say it is in English rugby’s interests to resolve salary cap situationSaracens say it is in English rugby’s interests to resolve salary cap situation

Saracens facing Premiership relegation if they break salary cap again – reportsSaracens facing Premiership relegation if they break salary cap again – reports


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

George KruisHadleigh ParkesPanasonic Wild KnightsSaracensScarletsTOPIC: Premiership

More in this Section

Ciarán O'Lionaird hits comeback trail to 'repay debt' to himself and CorkCiarán O'Lionaird hits comeback trail to 'repay debt' to himself and Cork

IRFU boss admits Irish players may look to leave country after pandemicIRFU boss admits Irish players may look to leave country after pandemic

EFL announce two positive tests at the same Championship clubEFL announce two positive tests at the same Championship club

Bournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirusBournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus


Lifestyle

Last week, I wrote about 'small is beautiful' as a key to an improved environment for all living things after this Covid crisis is finally over. As I wrote, I saw, in the mind's eye, the village where I live in west Cork and from which my wife and I are temporarily exiled.Damien Enright: Community spirit can ensure we pull through - together

Fifty years ago, a fox was spotted in Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green. The unfortunate animal was chased by local ‘gurriers’. It took refuge in a tree but was promptly stoned to death.Richard Collins: Wildlife taking back the streets of our cities

The north pier on Cape Clear has been eerily quiet these last few months as no visitors disembark. The ferry is not unloading boatloads of tourists from Baltimore, 45 minutes away, or from Schull, as it would normally.The Islands of Ireland: Cape Clear tells its side of the story

If the Donegal postman and amateur weather forecaster has it right, we could be in for water shortages in the coming months. Michael Gallagher, who predicted the scorching summer of 2018 and the 2010 freeze-up, says we’ll have a ‘lovely’ summer.Donal Hickey: Demand for water to soar

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »