Gauntlet well and truly thrown down as  Leinster prepare to take on Connacht

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 06:20 AM

By Brendan O’Brien

Leinster’s visit to Connacht was always going to generate sparks, but yesterday’s team announcements only poured another few gallons onto the fire for what should be an explosive encounter at the Sportsground.

Connacht were guaranteed to roll out the biggest guns available but a Leinster side that is again led by Jonathan Sexton, replete with strength and class in all departments and welcoming Sean O’Brien back onto the bench, leaves this one well primed.

It is set to be O’Brien’s first appearance on the field since April after ongoing hip and neck issues and forwards coach John Fogarty spoke earlier this week about the bounce that comes when a man of his class returns to the fray.

That his comeback comes at a venue where the European and PRO14 champions lost 47-10 late last season — and one where John Muldoon put a few noses out of joint by kicking the last points — seems serendipitous for the visitors.

“He’s a huge addition, even in meetings,” said Fogarty earlier this week. 

“He adds such value. There is an edge to Sean in everything he does.”

“There’s times when we lacked that. We definitely lacked that last year at times. We lacked edge, this intangible thing that Sean can bring. He is a very valuable player. Let’s hope he gets back on his feet.”

Connacht have an identical record to Munster so far this season, winning two and losing two, but the vibes and sense of momentum around Galway are much different to the men in red. The only down side today is the absence of captain Jarrad Butler with injury.

His loss is countered somewhat by a first start for the province by Colby Fainga’a at openside, but if Leinster are to be troubled, then there is no more obvious place to look than at midfield, where Bundee Aki will stare down Joe Tomane.

The latter has not enjoyed a smooth introduction to life on the pitch at his new club and Aki was so so destructive against Scarlets last weekend. With Jack Carty pulling the strings at 10, Connacht will make for Leinster’s toughest test to date this season.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; C Kelleher, T Farrell, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux; S O’Brien, C Fainga’a, R Copeland.

LEINSTER: R Kearney; J Larmour, G Ringrose,J Tomane, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.


