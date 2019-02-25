Gatland eyes the glory games

Wales 21 - 13 England

Principality Stadium

Is this the best Welsh team of all time? Eddie Jones said it was before he took his team to Cardiff.

Yet even after seeing his side break a record that had stood since 1910, Warren Gatland wouldn’t concede that having made it 12 wins in a row his team is now the greatest to wear the famous red jersey.

“That would be disrespectful to the sides of the 70s and the team that won 11 in a row,” said a beaming Gatland after his side’s victory. If they can keep on going, avoid a very slippery banana skin against the Scots in Murrayfield and then beat world No 2 Ireland at home to clinch a third Grand Slam of the ‘Gatland Era’, then maybe that will take them out on their own.

What they are is a tough, resilient bunch who stayed on course to give their head coach the possible perfect send-off this year with a potential third Grand Slam in his 12-year reign and an even better tilt at winning the World Cup than they made in 2011, when they finished fourth.

Josh Adams makes a brilliant catch before going on to score Wales’ second try in Saturday’s Six Nations match against England in Cardiff. Picture: PA

England’s Grand Slam hopes went up in smoke in the second half at Principality Stadium as they finally buckled under the most intense physical pressure. Cory Hill’s try tipped the scales and came after 34 strength-sapping phases. Josh Adams then added a second to make victory secure as he outjumped Elliot Daly to take a pinpoint Dan Biggar cross-kick to score the try that made victory safe. The roof would have come off the stadium had Jones allowed it to be closed!

Once again Biggar, now one of the elder statesmen of the Welsh side, came off the bench on the hour mark to guide his side to victory. He kicked a penalty to give his side the lead and then converted Hill’s score.

“We’re well aware that what counts is what you do over the entire season, and we’ve got two tough games coming up, away to Scotland and against Ireland at home. So we’re in a great position, but we’re fully aware that one slip-up would probably mean we don’t win the Championship,” said Biggar.

“It was just nice to come on and contribute to a fine win on what was a great weekend for Welsh rugby. I’m really happy to contribute, it was nice to get the win and, hopefully, we can finish it off.

Let’s hope we can deliver another Grand Slam, but not just for Warren, but for the players and everyone else – staff, supporters, everyone. It would be the perfect way to finish off what has been a great reign by Warren.

“We’ve won 12 on the bounce now so we’re going into games full of confidence. We’re on a great run, but we know the next two games will present very difficult challenges. Let’s see if we can get it to 14 first, and go from there. We’re in a good spot, but we are fully aware the World Cup is coming up at the end of this year.

“We are conscious of not peaking too soon. We’re giving good performances, and getting good results, but we have to keep delivering and working hard in training. We’re winning at the moment and it feels great, but I’ve also played in teams where losing became a habit. Winning has definitely become a habit now.

“Even when we’re not at our best, like in the first two games of this Championship and for parts of the game against England, we managed to find a way to win. You’re just in the zone.

“If we’d lost 10 on the bounce I’m sure in there we’d have found ways to lose games we should have won.”

If Wales’ first-half performance wasn’t spectacular, it was all part of a wearing down process than saw England have to complete a massive 212 tackles to the home sides 122. By the end of it, they were there for the taking like a boxer who had been worked to the body so hard there was simply no defence left. Those tries from Hill and Adams were the knock-out blows.

England skipper Owen Farrell’s post-match comments may have been all about his side, but they contained some telling points about how a game, in which they seemed to have control at 10-3 after 40 minutes, slipped totally out of their grasp.

“We couldn’t get a foothold during the last 30 minutes . . . we couldn’t seem to get back that momentum in the second half . . . we just couldn’t get out of our own half . . . we didn’t manage to build enough pressure . . . it didn’t feel like we fired a shot,” he admitted.

Farrell kicked a penalty a converted a soft try from Tom Curry to give his side that 10-3 interval lead. After the break all he could add was another penalty as England were pinned down in their own territory, ending with a mere 35% possession and 32% territory.

Biggar said: “It was just a really solid second half, a very professional 40 minutes. In international rugby all that matters is getting across that finishing line with your noses in front.

“We knew if we didn’t win then more than likely England would have gone on to win the Grand Slam relatively comfortably. So it was a massive game — maybe a bigger game for us than for England, and a lot of our players really stepped up.

“The crowd, as always, were magnificent — this is the best place in the world to play rugby. We’re 12 on the bounce and I think six of those have come away from home, so we love playing here but we’ve also got a decent record on the road, especially in the Six Nations.”

Those words will be put to the test by the Scots before Ireland head to the Welsh capital on ‘Super Saturday’. England finish with two matches and, even though they failed to pick up any points in Cardiff, might still yet take the title if they can finish with a flourish against Italy and Scotland.

By then the nightmarish sounds of ‘Hymns and Arias’ and ‘Bread of Heaven’ that filled Principality Stadium at the end might just have gone out of their heads.

Scorers:

Wales: Tries: C Hill, J Adams; Con: D Biggar; Pens: G Anscombe 2, D Biggar.

England: Try: T Curry; Con: O Farrell; Pens: O Farrell 2

WALES:

L Williams; G North, J Davies, H Parkes (O Watkin 80), J Adams; G Anscombe (D Biggar 61), G Davies (A Davies 77); R Evans (N Smith 61), K Owens (E Dee 77), T Francis (D Lewis 61), C Hill (Beard 71m), AW Jones (capt), J Navidi, J Tipuric, R Moriarty (A Wainwright 77).

ENGLAND:

E Daly; J Nowell, H Slade, M Tuilagi, J May (J Cokanasiga 70); O Farrell (capt), B Youngs; B Moon (E Genge 77), J George, K Sinckler (H Williams 57), C Lawes (B Shields 77), G Kruis (J Launchbury 64), M Wilson, B Curry, B Vunipola.

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa)