Garry Ringrose's brother selected for first Ireland Club cap

Garry Ringrose's brother Jack has been selected for his first Ireland Club cap.

The elder Ringrose is joined by six players with club international experience for the game against a Scotland Club XV at Netherdale on Friday (7.30pm), including four who played last year.

Alan Kennedy featured against England Counties in 2017 and has been named as captain. The Young Munster man will start alongside Cork Con's Brian Hayes in the second row.

John Sutton (Cork Con) and Andy Keating (Garryowen) are named in the front row with the uncapped Conor Maguire (Old Wesley).

Terenure's Michael Melia starts his fifth consecutive club international and packs down in the back row with Paul Derham (Old Wesley) and John Foley (Young Munster).

UCC duo James Taylor and Peter Sylvester are selected at fly-half and inside centre, with Shannon's Aran Hehir and Pa Ryan their half-back and centre partners.

Ringrose is joined in the back three by Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) and Colm Hogan (Dublin University).

Ten-times capped scrum-half Gerry Hurley (Cork Con) is named among the replacements.

Ireland Club XV (caps):

15. Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 0

14. Colm Hogan (Dublin University) 0

13. Pa Ryan (Shannon) 0

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC) 0

11. Jack Ringrose (UCD) 0

10. James Taylor (UCC) 0

09. Aran Hehir (Shannon) 0

01. Conor Maguire (Old Wesley) 0

02. John Sutton (Cork Constitution) 2

03. Andrew Keating (Garryowen) 1

04. Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 2

05. Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 1

06. Michael Melia (Terenure College) 4

07. John Foley (Young Munster) 0

08. Paul Derham (Old Wesley) 0

Replacements:

16. Adam Clarkin (Terenure College) 0

17. Corrie Barrett (Garryowen) 0

18. JP Phelan (Clontarf) 0

19. Peter Claffey (Terenure College) 0

20. Ryan Murphy (UCC) 0

21. Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)10

22. Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 0

23. Matthew Byrne (Terenure College) 0