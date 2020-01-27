News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Garry Ringrose's brother selected for first Ireland Club cap

Garry Ringrose's brother selected for first Ireland Club cap
UCD's Jack Ringrose
By Stephen Barry
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 09:56 AM

Garry Ringrose's brother Jack has been selected for his first Ireland Club cap.

The elder Ringrose is joined by six players with club international experience for the game against a Scotland Club XV at Netherdale on Friday (7.30pm), including four who played last year.

Alan Kennedy featured against England Counties in 2017 and has been named as captain. The Young Munster man will start alongside Cork Con's Brian Hayes in the second row.

John Sutton (Cork Con) and Andy Keating (Garryowen) are named in the front row with the uncapped Conor Maguire (Old Wesley).

Terenure's Michael Melia starts his fifth consecutive club international and packs down in the back row with Paul Derham (Old Wesley) and John Foley (Young Munster).

UCC duo James Taylor and Peter Sylvester are selected at fly-half and inside centre, with Shannon's Aran Hehir and Pa Ryan their half-back and centre partners.

Ringrose is joined in the back three by Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) and Colm Hogan (Dublin University).

Ten-times capped scrum-half Gerry Hurley (Cork Con) is named among the replacements.

Ireland Club XV (caps):

15. Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 0

14. Colm Hogan (Dublin University) 0

13. Pa Ryan (Shannon) 0

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC) 0

11. Jack Ringrose (UCD) 0

10. James Taylor (UCC) 0

09. Aran Hehir (Shannon) 0

01. Conor Maguire (Old Wesley) 0

02. John Sutton (Cork Constitution) 2

03. Andrew Keating (Garryowen) 1

04. Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 2

05. Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 1

06. Michael Melia (Terenure College) 4

07. John Foley (Young Munster) 0

08. Paul Derham (Old Wesley) 0

Replacements:

16. Adam Clarkin (Terenure College) 0

17. Corrie Barrett (Garryowen) 0

18. JP Phelan (Clontarf) 0

19. Peter Claffey (Terenure College) 0

20. Ryan Murphy (UCC) 0

21. Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)10

22. Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 0

23. Matthew Byrne (Terenure College) 0

More on this topic

England prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year dealEngland prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year deal

Saracens boss McCall admits Quins clash ‘a bridge too far’ for fallen championsSaracens boss McCall admits Quins clash ‘a bridge too far’ for fallen champions

Springboks’ coaching consultant Felix Jones to be based in EuropeSpringboks’ coaching consultant Felix Jones to be based in Europe

Rugby getting ready to share out the millionsRugby getting ready to share out the millions

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Anthony Daly: Waterford looked united, purposeful, and composedAnthony Daly: Waterford looked united, purposeful, and composed

Real Madrid edge past Valladolid to move three points clear at top of LaLigaReal Madrid edge past Valladolid to move three points clear at top of LaLiga

No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone

Another shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway footballAnother shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway football


Lifestyle

Wesley O’ Regan is the General Manager of Popscene in Voodoo Rooms, Cork city. Popscene opened last November and is Cork’s only themed bar that is dedicated to celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s. https://www.facebook.com/PopsceneCork/You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »