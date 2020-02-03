Garry Ringrose ruled out of Wales and England games

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming games against Wales and England due to a hand injury.
Ringrose has undergone a procedure on the injury he sustained in the first half of Ireland's 19-12 win over Scotland, with an IRFU statement saying he won't be available for selection until the round 4 game against Italy on March 7.
"Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group," they added.
Tadgh Furlong reported some calf tightness as he was withdrawn in the closing moments of the victory and will be monitored across the early part of the week.
Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne are following return to play protocols after failing HIAs (head-injury assessments) during the game.
With Doris's availability in question for Saturday's game at home to Wales, uncapped Leinster back-row Will Connors has been drafted into Andy Farrell's squad.
He was one of four development players who trained with the squad during their warm-weather training camp in Portugal last week.
The other three, Ryan Baird (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), and Harry Byrne (Leinster), have returned to their provinces.
Backs: (17)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 19 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 9 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 82 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 41 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 79 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 29 caps*
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 89 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 26 caps
Forwards: (20)
Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 42 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 96 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 54 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 37 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 65 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 68 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
*unavailable until Round 4