Garry Ringrose ruled out of Wales and England games

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming games against Wales and England due to a hand injury.

Garry Ringrose looks to offload to his Ireland team-mate Andrew Conway while being tackled by Ali Price of Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ringrose has undergone a procedure on the injury he sustained in the first half of Ireland's 19-12 win over Scotland, with an IRFU statement saying he won't be available for selection until the round 4 game against Italy on March 7.

"Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group," they added.

Tadgh Furlong reported some calf tightness as he was withdrawn in the closing moments of the victory and will be monitored across the early part of the week.

Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne are following return to play protocols after failing HIAs (head-injury assessments) during the game.

With Doris's availability in question for Saturday's game at home to Wales, uncapped Leinster back-row Will Connors has been drafted into Andy Farrell's squad.

He was one of four development players who trained with the squad during their warm-weather training camp in Portugal last week.

The other three, Ryan Baird (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), and Harry Byrne (Leinster), have returned to their provinces.

Ireland squad for Round 2 of the Six Nations v Wales

Backs: (17)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 19 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 9 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 82 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 41 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 79 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 29 caps*

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 89 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 26 caps

Forwards: (20)

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 42 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 96 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 54 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 37 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 65 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 68 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

*unavailable until Round 4