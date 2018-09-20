Garry Ringrose: Defeats keep us ‘driven’

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Garry Ringrose celebrated 51 not out last Saturday, as he tipped beyond the half-century mark for Leinster.

His 51st appearance saw the province complete a simple seven-try hammering of Dragons at the RDS and while all may seem rosy now, the centre is well aware how quickly things can change.

The 23-year-old made his debut three seasons ago — a period of time when Leinster’s European/PRO14 double earlier this year looked miles away.

“There’s been a few ups and downs, the game against Connacht at Murrayfield is one that always sticks out to me, it was the first kind of disappointment,” he said, recalling the shock 2016 PRO12 defeat in Scotland.

“I was so used to seeing Leinster win and then being in the final and losing with Leinster was a bit of a shock.

Then certainly two seasons ago, the two semi-finals [defeats] that probably ultimately kicked us on to last year and managing to win the double. So you can never really get too complacent because they still seem pretty fresh, the disappointments. That’s what keeps us motivated and driven.

Last May’s Guinness PRO14 final win over Scarlets may have helped make up for the defeat in Edinburgh two years earlier, but it was more than just a day that ended with silverware.

The match was a landmark one in the Dubliner’s career — his 50th cap in blue.

““When you start off, coming out of the Academy, like Hughie O’Sullivan or Caelan Doris, who had their first games at the RDS last Saturday, you don’t think you’ll get to 50, or you think that it’s miles away.

“And then all of a sudden it’s gone like that, so I feel incredibly lucky to get up to 50 caps for the club I’ve grown up watching and supporting.”

Despite playing in such a demanding position, the youngster has become a trusted figure for Leo Cullen and Joe Schmidt, starting in 49 of his 51 Leinster appearances and 13 of 14 international Tests.

Maintaining that consistency of selection will be the goal ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Ringrose is eyeing the season ahead as an opportunity to become better at “a bit of everything”.

The arrival of former Wallaby Joe Tomane will increase competition — something Ringrose welcomes.

“Joe has been brilliant, myself and Robbie [Henshaw] have been able to pick up a couple of things from him.

“I see how he would have defended certain things or how he would have tackled certain scenarios. Certainly with Isa [Nacewa] going — he would have been able to play 12, 13, winger and be world class at it — and Joe is kinda stepping up to that role and providing that at Leinster.”