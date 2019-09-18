News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Gareth Thomas ‘would not have revealed HIV diagnosis without press intrusion’

Gareth Thomas ‘would not have revealed HIV diagnosis without press intrusion’
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 01:37 PM

Former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas has said that he “absolutely would not” have revealed his HIV diagnosis if a newspaper had not threatened to publish it.

The former Welsh captain also said that “tabloids will create their own law”, adding that he did not have the cash to fight them in court.

Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, is thought to be the first UK sportsman to go public about living with the virus and has revealed that he was driven to suicidal thoughts as a result of his diagnosis.

His comments come the day after England cricketer Ben Stokes branded a front page story in The Sun newspaper about his family “utterly disgusting” and “the lowest form of journalism”.

When asked if he would have spoken about his HIV without press involvement, former British and Irish Lions captain Thomas told BBC Radio Wales: “I would love to sit here and say yes, but I’d be a hypocrite if I did.

“Absolutely not. It’s got nothing to do with anyone else.”

He added: “The tabloids will create their own law.

“You’ll send them a letter and all they’ll do is ignore it.

“I haven’t got the money to be able to fight a giant tabloid in court.

“When they do it they’ll somehow find justification for doing it.”

Thomas won 103 caps for Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thomas won 103 caps for Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)

Thomas, 45, revealed he had the virus on Saturday and vowed to “break the stigma” after blackmailers put him “through hell” threatening to expose his secret.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on Wednesday, an emotional Thomas also criticised a journalist for telling his parents about his HIV diagnosis before he had told them.

He added: “They love me, they love me whatever.

“But you know I can never have that moment back to sit down with them and be able to explain to them why their son is going to be OK and is going to be able to live through this and live a normal, healthy life.

“That person came and took that moment away from me.”

Speaking to presenter Nicky Campbell, Thomas, 45, said: “Can you imagine someone coming to your door and saying something so personal and so intrusive to you about the thing and the person that you would love and protect through anything?

“I can’t, so I can’t really tell you.

“But what I can tell you is that I’ve got the best parents on the planet because to this day they stand by me and they believe in me and they believe in what I’m doing now.”

Thomas was speaking ahead of a documentary Gareth Thomas: HIV And Me on BBC One on Wednesday evening.

The former Cardiff Blues player won 103 caps and scored 41 tries for Wales between 1995 and 2007, and he is 13th on the all-time international test try-scoring list.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Gatland bemused by recent Quinlan criticismGatland bemused by recent Quinlan criticism

Rugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals HIV positive status after 'blackmail threat'Rugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals HIV positive status after 'blackmail threat'

Ireland U20s will return to Cork to defend Six Nations titleIreland U20s will return to Cork to defend Six Nations title

Pocket rocket Casey relishing Munster lifePocket rocket Casey relishing Munster life

Gareth ThomashealthrugbyWalesTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

England attack coach Scott Wisemantel calls for tour Test against TongaEngland attack coach Scott Wisemantel calls for tour Test against Tonga

Juve boss Sarri ‘absolutely determined’ to secure victory over Atletico MadridJuve boss Sarri ‘absolutely determined’ to secure victory over Atletico Madrid

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls fit for Ireland’s World Cup opener with ScotlandRob Kearney and Keith Earls fit for Ireland’s World Cup opener with Scotland

Story on England cricketer's family tragedy ‘crossed the line’, teammate saysStory on England cricketer's family tragedy ‘crossed the line’, teammate says


Lifestyle

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

In Currabinny, there is a large house right at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the whole of Cork Harbour.The Currabinny chefs cook with pears

It’s normal for children to occasionally worry but anxiety in a young person can develop into a crippling daily occurrence if it is not properly managed, writes Karen Murray.'Anxiety is a normal part of life': Understanding is key to helping children manage anxiety

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »