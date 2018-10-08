Home»Sport

Gardaí investigate after goalposts cut down at Tipp rugby club

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 07:11 PM

By James O’Connor

Tipperary Gardaí are investigating an incident at Kilfeacle Rugby Club in which two sets of goalposts were cut down.

The act of vandalism was reported on Sunday at 10am when club officials arrived at Morrissey Park to prepare for the Tipperary side’s Junior League Division 1 clash and found a set of posts on two pitches lying on the grass.

“Yesterday morning we arrived to prepare the pitch for the fixture against Newcastle West who we were due to play at 2.30pm when we discovered that two goalposts had been cut down. One on either pitch, so the object of the exercise was to make sure we couldn’t play any game,” Kilfeacle RC committee member Tony Lowry told Tipp FM.

“We’ve got two pitches that are playable and they cut both posts on the town side of each pitch, so we had to inform Newcastle West we were not in a position to play the fixture.

"I would assume there were two individuals involved. It looks like there were con saws used so to cut one post and then move on and cut the other post.

It was a real clean job, it took a few persons to do what they did. It’s absolutely ridiculous what happened. If anyone knows anything at all contact the Tipperary Gardai straight away, these culprits should be apprehended.

The opening round of the Junior Clubs’ Challenge Cup is scheduled for Saturday at Morrissey Park, and the club is confident the match will go ahead.

“I was there on Sunday morning, it’s shocking what happened. But we won’t let anything like that stop us, we’re playing Galbally this Saturday and we can guarantee the posts will be back up and the match will go ahead on the main pitch,” a club official explained.

“We’re not sure if the posts will be repaired or replaced but other clubs have already reached out to us offering help.

"We’ve got a great relationship with our local clubs so there’s no lack of support. We’ll have the posts back up in no time.”


KEYWORDS

TipperaryRugbyVandalism

Related Articles

Horse dispute delays Travellers’ move to new houses

Liam Sheedy's return to Tipperary hot-seat could ignite the Premier

Liam Sheedy appointed as Tipperary senior hurling manager for three-year term

How Youtube Music is connecting the radio and vinyl generation with today’s teenagers

More in this Section

Vokes hails Wales squad strength as Bale fights for fitness

Neville: Women’s football in England could ‘explode’ with World Cup win

Cristiano Ronaldo in contention for third successive Ballon d’Or

Lewis Hamilton insists he will remain grounded at title gets closer


Breaking Stories

1.4m people say swimming improves their mental health – here are the benefits of taking a dip

As the UN calls for new global warming limit: 6 ways to reduce your carbon footprint when you travel

6 surprising ways to relieve the agonising pain of toothache

When will your veg be ready? Follow our guide to harvesting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »