News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Garces becomes first Frenchman appointed to referee Rugby World Cup final

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 06:57 AM

Jerome Garces will referee Saturday’s World Cup final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama.

Garces becomes the first Frenchman to take charge of the global showpiece after seeing off the challenge of Wales’ Nigel Owens for the role.

The 46-year-old has overseen 55 Tests including 10 World Cup games to make him one of the game’s most experienced officials.

[timgcap=French whistler Jerome Garces. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan]JeromeGarcesRugbyRefInpho_large.jpg[/timg]

His fellow Frenchman Romain Poite and Ben O’Keeffe of New Zealand have been named as assistant referees.

“I’m honoured and delighted to be appointed to referee the 2019 World Cup final,” Garces said.

“It’s a dream as a referee but this is a team sport. As a team of four, we’ll be out there to do the best for the teams, the fans, the sport, but also the entire match officials team, selectors and support team.

“All of them have worked so hard over the last four years, culminating in the World Cup final.”

England’s Wayne Barnes will take charge of the bronze final between Wales and New Zealand at Tokyo Stadium on Friday in his 90th Test.

He will be joined by assistant referee Jaco Peyper of South Africa, who was stood down from the semi-finals after being photographed simulating the elbow to the head that saw France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina sent off.

Peyper issued the red card and was pictured re-enacting the incident with Welsh fans.

READ MORE

Eddie Jones warns England to expect the unexpected against South Africa


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Eddie Jones warns England to expect the unexpected against South AfricaEddie Jones warns England to expect the unexpected against South Africa

Jones hits back at Gatland with ‘best wishes’ for third-fourth place play-offJones hits back at Gatland with ‘best wishes’ for third-fourth place play-off

Bruising Boks deny Gatland dream send-off for WalesBruising Boks deny Gatland dream send-off for Wales

Brute force won’t be enough for Boks after England’s tour de forceBrute force won’t be enough for Boks after England’s tour de force

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast