Game in 60 seconds: England dominate Ireland at Twickenham

England 24 Ireland 12

Key Moment: Trailing 17-0 at half-time, Ireland were quick out of the blocks in the second half and got a foothold on the scoreboard with a 50th-minute Robbie Henshaw try. Yet any sniff of an Irish fightback was snuffed out 12 minutes later when England’s pack ramped up the pressure once more and scored off a driving maul, replacement hooker Lewis Cowan-Dickie, applying the finishing touch as the home bench flexed its muscles.

Talking Point: An awful return to Twickenham for Ireland and their new head coach Andy Farrell as a Triple Crown went up in smoke, the visitors never in control of this contest as England dictated terms for the off. Ireland were not poor as such, they just never got on the front foot as the home side continued its recovery from an opening-round defeat to France, who now remain the only unbeaten side in the Guinness Six Nations.

Key Man: Flanker Courtney Lawes picked up the man of the match award on the day he matched Martin Johnson’s mark of 84 caps but in truth it could have been any one of the England forwards, such was their dominance up front in both set-piece and in the collision. Maro Itoje was pure class and aggression as Ireland were once again outmuscled at Twickenham.

Ref Watch: Jaco Peyper had to endure an afternoon with England captain Owen Farrell constantly in his ear and surprisingly patient when other referees may have told him to zip it. The South African had an off the ball fight between CJ Stander and Maro Itoje in the first half, and was again measured in his dealing of the incident, issuing only a warning to both players, though both camps seemed frustrated with his handling of the game overall.

Penalties Conceded: England 12 Ireland 7

Injuries: Cian Healy limped off after 25 minutes, forcing a change at loosehead prop and Ireland later lost wing Andrew Conway for a Head Injury Assessment after 65 minutes.

Next Up: There is another fallow week ahead in the Six Nations and it will be well earned following this high-intensity contest. After a few days’ rest Ireland go into a mini-training camp towards the end of the week to begin preparations for the round-four visit of Italy to Dublin on Saturday week, including an open training session this Friday at Aviva Stadium.

ENGLAND: E Daly; J May, M Tuilagi (H Slade, 73), O Farrell - captain, J Joseph; G Ford, B Youngs (W Heinz, 57); J Marler (E Genge, 57), J George (L Cowan-Dickie, 52), K Sinckler (W Stuart, 69); M Itoje, G Kruis (J Launchbury, 60); C Lawes (C Ewels, 57), S Underhill, T Curry (B Earl, 65).

IRELAND: J Larmour (K Earls, 63); A Conway (R Byrne, 65 - HIA), R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton - captain, C Murray (J Cooney, 54); C Healy (D Kilcoyne, 25), R Herring (R Kelleher, 60), T Furlong (A Porter, 57); D Toner (U Dillane, 60), J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier (C Doris, 60), CJ Stander.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)