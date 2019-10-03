News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Frustrated O’Driscoll rues lost Irish momentum

Frustrated O’Driscoll rues lost Irish momentum
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 04:16 PM

Brian O’Driscoll fears Ireland will struggle to regain World Cup momentum after defeat by Japan and an error-strewn win over Russia.

While Joe Schmidt’s side managed the bonus point win they needed, clocking up five tries in Kobe this morning, former captain O’Driscoll saw little encouragement in a performance littered with handling errors.

Speaking in his role as an ITV pundit, O’Driscoll said: "It was so frustrating. Eighteen handling errors is nowhere near the numbers you expect from Ireland.

“I know it was a greasy ball, but 18 handling errors is nowhere near what you expect from Ireland with the ball.

“They couldn’t put any phases together. Rarely did they carry the ball ten phases or more, something they’re renowned for doing.

“It looked as though they lacked creativity until a couple of moments at the end.”

Ireland must now secure another bonus point win over Samoa to confirm a quarter-final place, but O’Driscoll fears the squad needed the confidence boost of a better performance against the lowly-ranked Russians.

“I feel quite frustrated by it because it wasn’t a great performance, I don’t know how they’re meant to get the momentum they’re looking for off the back of it.”

READ MORE

Eddie O'Sullivan: 'It’s just a terrible performance lads, let’s call it for what it is'


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Around the World Cup (Day 14)Around the World Cup (Day 14)

Eddie O'Sullivan: 'It’s just a terrible performance lads, let’s call it for what it is'Eddie O'Sullivan: 'It’s just a terrible performance lads, let’s call it for what it is'

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt plays down Johnny Sexton injury after Russia victoryIreland coach Joe Schmidt plays down Johnny Sexton injury after Russia victory

Ireland player ratings after bonus-point win over RussiaIreland player ratings after bonus-point win over Russia

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast