News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Friend: 'You didn't see the best of Connacht in the Champions Cup'

Friend: 'You didn't see the best of Connacht in the Champions Cup'
By John Fallon
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 05:50 AM

Connacht have not shown what they are capable of in Europe this season but coach Andy Friend wants them to sign off in style in Montpellier tomorrow and continue their excellent record in France.

Connacht have won 16 of their 35 European games in France over the years, but only one of those wins came in the Champions Cup, against Toulouse back in 2013-14.

The western province got their Pool 5 campaign off to a winning start against Montpellier at the Sportsground, but two losses to Toulouse and another away defeat to Gloucester scuppered their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages for the first time.

Friend hopes his strong side can deliver at the GGL Stadium and finish their continental season with a bang.

“No, you definitely didn't see the best of Connacht in the Champions Cup, I thought you saw glimpses of it. And that's been a frustrating thing, we've had glimpses, we haven't had a sustained 80 minutes for probably a good couple of months now,” said Freind, who has at least seen has injury list shorten this week, with the return of Kieran Marmion to the starting line up.

“And that's what we got to get back to. We know we haven't played our best football either. We've been disappointed.

"There’s been a lot of good strong conversations (to discuss those failings)

“We had all players come in this week and we asked them to ‘give me one area that from this day forward, you're going to add to your training program, that’s going to make you a better footballer’. All those conversations are taking place. We're climbing out of that hole and we’ll come to the top of it pretty soon.”

As well as Marmion’s return to the starting side for the first time since November, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki both start, while recent Ireland call up Dave Heffernan is handed the first choice hooker’s shirt.

Kyle Godwin and John Porch also start for Connacht, who have made seven changes to the side that lost last weekend against Toulouse.

Despite being out of the running also, Montpellier will be keen to avoid a second straight loss in the competition after they also lost to French rivals Toulouse in Round 4.

“They'll be disappointed like we are that they can't go any further in the Champions Cup, but they're at home. They'll be probably smarting a little bit from the loss they had over here in Galway. They’ve lots of good footballers in there along with lots of big physical men too.

We’ll be challenged at the breakdown that's going to be the big area. They’ll try and win the collisions and if they don’t win the collision in the tackle, they'll try and win the collision at the breakdown. If we can protect those first two rucks then I think we'll find space.

After tomorrow’s game, Connacht have two weekends without action, but will then turn all of their focus to improving their position in the PRO14 and returning to the knock-out stages in their quest to secure top-flight European qualification next season.

“In a weird way, as disappointed as we are, we know we’ve got one task after this weekend. And that's to qualify for Champions Cup again next year, and to make sure we get that home quarter-final we were searching for in the PRO14,” said Friend.

“So it does sharpen your mind; you can now look at the calendar ahead and you can earmark now when you got some breaks too. We can actually formulate our season plan, and everything just focuses in on those games.”

READ MORE

Munster look for a miracle to escape January blues

More on this topic

Confident Cooney is a man in a hurryConfident Cooney is a man in a hurry

Munster look for a miracle to escape January bluesMunster look for a miracle to escape January blues

Here's what's still to play for in the Champions Cup pool stagesHere's what's still to play for in the Champions Cup pool stages

Saracens’ situation explained as prospect of relegation loomsSaracens’ situation explained as prospect of relegation looms

ConnachtAndy FriendRugbyTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action

Champions Cup team news: Calvin Nash to make Euro debut as academy duo named on benchChampions Cup team news: Calvin Nash to make Euro debut as academy duo named on bench

Solskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing styleSolskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing style

Palace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett claims she received sexist abuse during gamePalace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett claims she received sexist abuse during game


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »