Friend hails Carty's late score as Connacht sealed bonus point win over Benetton

Connacht coach Andy Friend said that the last gasp try from Jack Carty which secured a bonus point in the 29-14 win over Benetton Rugby could be key in them reaching the knockout stages of the PRO14 and making it back to the Champions Cup next season.

Carty’s late score at the end of a move which he started in his own half, saw him become Connacht’s all-time top scorer as he moved ahead of Benetton-bound Ian Keatley in the rankings.

It also crowned a brilliant cameo for the recent Irish debutant when he edged them back in front with a 45-metre penalty before setting up Matt Healy for his second try of the game.

Carty’s bonus point keeps Connacht just ahead of Cardiff on scoring difference in third place in Conference A ahead of them clashing at the Sportsground on April 13.

Clear your diaries for Saturday 13th April! Cardiff Blues. 3rd v 4th. The @PRO14Official playoffs potentially on the line. It’s the biggest game to hit The Sportsground in three years so we’re expecting huge demand. Book now to secure your spot. 🎟 https://t.co/d6sqx3JE9T 🎟 pic.twitter.com/EJWqY1shQ8— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 23, 2019

“I had no idea that Cardiff had their bonus point, it was only when someone said with about 20 minutes to go that they were well up,” said Friend, after becoming aware of Cardiff’s 41-17 demolition job on Scarlets.

Anyway, we can’t control that. We have said the whole way along that if we keep winning we control our destiny.

“That’s what we did there tonight and we have got three more to go.

“They say it is a bonus point and that was a bonus that one,” added Friend when asked about the significance of Carty’s late score.