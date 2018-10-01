Home»Sport

Fresh injury doubts for Leinster ahead of Munster match

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 02:05 PM

Leinster's Rhys Ruddock and Jordan Larmour could miss Saturday's Pro14 interprovincial clash against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Jordan Larmour

The Ireland flanker and full-back both suffered hip injuries during the weekend's win over Connacht.

The problems will be assessed this week.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy could be back in the team, however. The pair are returning to training after missing the Galway game due to head injuries.

Jack McGrath could also be recalled following a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Munster have reported no fresh injury concerns following the weekend's win over Ulster.

Tyler Bleyendaal is nearing a return. The New Zealand out half has been out of action since February due to a neck injury.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Leinster find ruthless streak to choke life out of Connacht and gain revenge

Gauntlet well and truly thrown down as  Leinster prepare to take on Connacht

Cullen looking to the past to secure the future

Johnny Sexton seeks to make Leinster drive for five alive

More in this Section

Team Europe post hilarious video of Fleetwood and Molinari's morning after Ryder Cup celebrations

By far the best team I’ve been part of – Magnificent Molinari hails class of ’18

What do you think of the new Ireland rugby jerseys?

Ryder Cup wrap: How the final day unfolded at Le Golf National


Breaking Stories

Online Lives: Olivia Kinsella

Exploring the world beneath our feet

6 Irish writers talk about the influence Maeve Binchy has had on their story

Islands of Ireland: Inishvickillane

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »