French teenager playing for Stade Francais dies in rugby match

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 03:10 AM

A teenage rugby player with French side Stade Francais has died after being injured in a game.

Nicolas Chauvin, 19, suffered a broken neck after a tackle early in a youth match at Bordeaux on Sunday. The injury led to the back-row suffering a cardiac arrest and brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

He was taken to hospital and had surgery on his neck, but in a statement Stade said he died on Wednesday. “Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Nicolas to whom all the members of the club send their most sincere condolences,” the club said in a statement issued with the player’s family.

He is the second young player to die after injuries in a game this season. In August, Stade Aurillacois centre Louis Fajfrowski, 21, collapsed in a changing room after being substituted following a tackle.


