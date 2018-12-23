Francois Brummer misses last-minute drop goal attempt as Zebre lose

Benetton held on for a 10-8 Guinness PRO14 victory as Zebre replacement Francois Brummer missed a last-minute drop goal for victory in Parma.

Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara's converted try helped Benetton into a 7-3 half-time lead and Ian McKinley, who created Tavuyara's score with a pinpoint cross-field kick, stretched that advantage with a penalty soon after the restart.

Picture: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama

Zebre, boasting 11 full Italy internationals in their line-up as they looked to climb off the foot of Conference A, hauled themselves back into it through Jamie Elliott's 53rd-minute try.

However, fly-half Carlo Canna was unable to add the extras - one of three costly missed kicks from the number 10 - to leave Benetton still leading by two points in the all-Italian showdown.

The hosts still had a chance to win it right at the death but Brummer could not convert his drop-goal as Benetton, fourth in Conference B, took bragging rights at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

PA