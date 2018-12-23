NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Francois Brummer misses last-minute drop goal attempt as Zebre lose

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 06:57 PM

Benetton held on for a 10-8 Guinness PRO14 victory as Zebre replacement Francois Brummer missed a last-minute drop goal for victory in Parma.

Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara's converted try helped Benetton into a 7-3 half-time lead and Ian McKinley, who created Tavuyara's score with a pinpoint cross-field kick, stretched that advantage with a penalty soon after the restart.

Picture: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama

Zebre, boasting 11 full Italy internationals in their line-up as they looked to climb off the foot of Conference A, hauled themselves back into it through Jamie Elliott's 53rd-minute try.

However, fly-half Carlo Canna was unable to add the extras - one of three costly missed kicks from the number 10 - to leave Benetton still leading by two points in the all-Italian showdown.

The hosts still had a chance to win it right at the death but Brummer could not convert his drop-goal as Benetton, fourth in Conference B, took bragging rights at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

PA


KEYWORDS

RugbyZebreBenetton

Related Articles

How did the Leicester Tigers lose their bite so badly?

Why New Zealand won’t rush decision on Hansen successor

‘Steve’s place as a New Zealand rugby legend is guaranteed’

Steve Hansen: The best All Black coach ever

More in this Section

Rooney reveals he texted Solskjaer urging him to bring enjoyment back to United

Solskjaer relishes dream start and hails Manchester United’s attitude

Pogba thanks former boss Mourinho after Man Utd beat Cardiff

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele lead Barcelona to victory


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »