France to wear rainbow laces against Fiji in show of support for Gareth Thomas

France will wear rainbow laces in Saturday’s match against Fiji in Paris as a show of support for Gareth Thomas.
Former Wales captain Thomas was the victim of a homophobic assault in Cardiff last week.
A message of support for the 44-year-old, who played in France for Toulouse from 2004 to 2007, was posted on Twitter by Serge Simon, the vice-president of the French Rugby Federation.
Dear @gareththomas14,
All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of.
To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night.
— Serge Simon (@DrSergeSIMON) November 20, 2018
On Sunday Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, posted a video to Twitter in which he thanked the police and the people of Cardiff for their support following the attack.
— Gareth Thomas (@gareththomas14) November 18, 2018
He also said he had opted to deal with his attacker, a 16-year-old boy, using restorative justice, when a victim talks to the perpetrator about the harm they have caused, “because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way.”
Thomas added: “There are a lot of people out there who want to hurt us, but unfortunately for them there are a lot more who want to help us heal, so this I hope will be a positive message.”
