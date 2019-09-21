News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
France edge out Argentina with late drop-goal

Camille Lopez of France scores a drop goal during the match between France and Argentina. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 10:11 AM

Argentina can count themselves unlucky after a second-half fightback was undone by a late French drop-goal.

Camille Lopez displayed nerves of steel to convert from deep, with Argentina missing a penalty shortly afterwards to claim the points.

