France edge out Argentina with late drop-goal

Argentina can count themselves unlucky after a second-half fightback was undone by a late French drop-goal.

70: Drop Goal! What a game this is turning into. Cami Lopez does just enough to put France back ahead.

Camille Lopez displayed nerves of steel to convert from deep, with Argentina missing a penalty shortly afterwards to claim the points.

80: Emiliano Boffelli pulls a penalty just left in the final minute!

