France centre Geoffrey Doumayrou to miss World Cup

France centre Geoffrey Doumayrou has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an Achilles injury, coach Jacques Brunel has announced.

The 29-year-old will therefore miss Saturday’s clash with Scotland in Nice and the World Cup, with his replacement still to be named.

“Geoffrey Doumayrou will miss the World Cup,” Brunel said at a press conference, reported by L’Equipe.

“He suffers from a fissure injury in the Achilles tendon. The decision was made (on Thursday) morning.

“We will have to replace him and we will communicate the name during the day.”

Brunel expects a tough match against an unpredictable Scotland side.

He added: “Scotland are a team that look like us due to their unpredictable side – they are capable of beautiful things as we saw against England during the Six Nations.

“Against the Scots, you have to prepare for anything.”