Four provinces name teams for weekend's PRO14 derbies

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 12:21 PM
By Joel Slattery

The four provinces have named their teams for this weekend's PRO14 derby clashes.

The quartet all have a win and a loss in the festive period as we head into the business end of the competition.

The RDS hosts the top two teams in Conference A as Leinster, who will be without the suspended James Lowe after he was red carded against Munster, take on Ulster.

Leo Cullen's side are a mammoth 16 points clear at the top of the standings but Ulster will be looking to cement second spot with Benetton, Scarlets and Edinburgh hot on their heels.

That game kicks off at 5.15.

Then, at 7.35, The Sportsground in Galway plays host as Connacht welcome Munster.

This game sees second take on third in Conference B and a win for the hosts will see them leapfrog the southern province.

Prop Denis Buckley is set to make his 150th appearance for Connacht in Saturday's clash.

Munster team to face Connacht: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.


