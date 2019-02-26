NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four contract extensions and a new signing in Milasinovich for Ulster

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 12:36 PM
By Greg Murphy

Ulster have signed Ireland eligible prop Gareth Milasinovich from Worcester Warriors.

Gareth Milasinovich - Facebook

The 26-year-old, who was born in Johannesburg, will join the Northern Province in the summer.

He qualifies for Ireland thanks to his grandfather Norman McFarland, a former Ulster player.

Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland was pleased to bolster his pack with the signing of Milasinovich:

“Gareth is a big strong man who will provide us with another good option and enhance competition for places in the front row. We have been aware of his development since his move to Worcester and we’re looking forward to seeing him contribute to Ulster from next season.”

Ulster have also announced contract extensions for Alan O'Connor, Ross Kane, Dave Shanahan and Rob Lyttle.

O’Connor, aged 26, made his debut against Leinster in December 2012 and has developed into a key figure for Ulster in the past few seasons. The second row has racked up 81 appearances and has captained the side on numerous occasions, including Saturday’s win against Zebre.

Shanahan made his senior bow in November 2013 against Edinburgh and has amassed 37 caps. The 25-year-old scrumhalf has scored an impressive six tries to date this season.

Tighthead prop Kane, 24, began his rugby journey at Donaghadee RFC. He made his Ulster debut against Newport Gwent Dragons during the 2016/17 season and he now has 35 appearances to his name.

Dromore man Lyttle, 22, marked a memorable senior debut in September 2016 with two tries against Newport Gwent Dragons. He now totals 18 appearances and has scored 8 tries.

Ulster's Rob Lyttle scores a try. Photo: INPHO/Matt Mackey

Commenting on the contract extensions, McFarland said: “Al, Ross, Dave and Rob are all products of our Academy system and it’s great that they have gone on to contribute to the senior squad in the way that they have over the past few years.

“It is very good news for the Province that they will continue to play important roles for the team going forward.”

