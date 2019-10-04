News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tommy O'Donnell to captain Munster as four changes made for South African clash

By Stephen Barry
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Munster have made four changes to their team for the Guinness Pro14 clash away to the Southern Kings (3pm Irish time).

Alby Mathewson comes in at scrum-half alongside JJ Hanrahan, while Dan Goggin is introduced to partner Rory Scannell, who switches to the 12 jersey, in the centre.

Liam O'Connor is drafted into the front-row, with Darren O'Shea joining Fineen Wycherley in the second-row.

Tommy O'Donnell will captain Johann van Graan's men from the back-row, where he's selected alongside Jack O'Donoghue and Arno Botha, who both scored tries in the 39-9 season-opening win against the Dragons.

Tyler Bleyendaal, Nick McCarthy, Jeremy Loughman, and Billy Holland drop out of the starting team.

Van Graan persists with picking six forwards and only two backs on the bench, with short-term signing Jed Holloway in line for a debut, while Chris Cloete will wear number 23.

Academy hooker Diarmuid Barron, who scored a late try on his debut last week, is retained among the replacements.

Johnny Sexton's brother, Jerry, will start in the Southern Kings' second-row.

Three changes for Connacht's first home game of the season

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Liam O'Connor, Kevin O'Byrne, Stephen Archer; Darren O'Shea, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue, Tommy O'Donnell (Capt), Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, James Cronin, Jeremy Loughman, Jed Holloway, Billy Holland, Neil Cronin, Tyler Bleyendaal, Chris Cloete.

Southern Kings: Masixole Banda; Andell Loubser, Tertius Kruger, JT Jackson, Courtney Winnaar; Demetri Catrakilis, Stefan Ungerer; Juan Schoeman, Alandre van Rooyen, Pieter Scholtz; Jerry Sexton, Aston Fortuin; Lusanda Badiyana (Capt), Tienie Burger, Ruaan Lerm.

Replacements: Jacques du Toit, Alulutho Tshakweni, Rossouw de Klerk, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Josh Allderman, Sibusiso Sithole, Josiah Twum-Boafo

Out-half Bill Johnston to make Ulster debut

