News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Scotland captain John Barclay retires from international rugby

Former Scotland captain John Barclay retires from international rugby
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 01:36 PM

Former Scotland captain John Barclay has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 33-year-old flanker won 76 caps for his country during a 12-year Test career that included the recent World Cup in Japan.

Barclay, who played in three World Cups, made his Scotland debut during the 2007 tournament.

View this post on Instagram

All good things must come to an end.... After much thought I have decided the time is right to step down from the international game. This isn’t an easy decision to make; playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one the best things I will achieve in my life. But for me and my family it feels like the right time. It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey. Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour and it is something I am unbelievably proud of. To my family and friends for supporting me all over the world, a big thank you. Most importantly though, thank you to my wife for her support looking after our growing family when I have been away and for dealing with the inevitable ups and downs associated with playing international rugby. Not the end of my rugby journey, but the end of one chapter. Thanks for the memories

A post shared by John Barclay (@johnbarc) on

“All good things must come to an end. After much thought I have decided the time is right to step down from the international game,” Barclay said on his Instagram account.

“This isn’t an easy decision to make.

“Playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one of the best things I will achieve in my life. But for me and my family, it feels like the right time.

“It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey.

“Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour, and it is something I am unbelievably proud of.

Thanks for the memories

“To my family and friends for supporting me all over the world, a big thank you.

“Most importantly though, thank you to my wife for her support looking after our growing family when I have been away and for dealing with the inevitable ups and downs associated with playing international rugby.

“Not the end of my rugby journey, but the end of one chapter. Thanks for the memories.”

Barclay made more than 250 appearances for Glasgow and the Scarlets before joining Edinburgh in 2018.

His final Test match appearance came in a World Cup pool victory over Russia two months ago.

READ MORE

Rory Best tempted by move to Bristol but put family first

More on this topic

Rory Best tempted by move to Bristol but put family first Rory Best tempted by move to Bristol but put family first

Olympic dream burns bright for Sevens' star Olympic dream burns bright for Sevens' star

Van Graan admits ‘worry’ over Bleyendaal injuryVan Graan admits ‘worry’ over Bleyendaal injury

O’Connor expects to have his ears burned by MarlerO’Connor expects to have his ears burned by Marler

EdinburghJohn BarclayretirementScotlandTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Saudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for JoshuaSaudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for Joshua

O’Donovan and Collins win cracking deciderO’Donovan and Collins win cracking decider

Dublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest giftDublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest gift

'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep


Lifestyle

Discarding a Christmas tree once the festive season is over feels so wrong. Hannah Stephenson shows you how to find a variety you can replant.Does discarding of your Christmas tree feel wrong? Here are varieties you can replant

Not everyone likes fruit cake topped with marzipan and icing, you know.Do Christmas differently: How to make Magnolia Kitchen’s pear and ginger caramel cake

The Queer Eye star is more than just a grooming expert, says Katie Wright.5 reasons Jonathan Van Ness is a role model for our times

Willy Wonka eat your heart out.You can stay in a candy cane house this Christmas, and almost everything is edible

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »