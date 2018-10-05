Former Munster star would rest Joey Carbery for Leinster clash

Former Munster and Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan says Joey Carbery should sit out tomorrow's Pro14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

The home side are expected to rest star out-half Johnny Sexton and Quinlan believes his old team should do the same.

Following his summer switch from Leinster, Carbery has featured in all five of Munster's games so far this season.

Quinlan believes his absence could be a benefit this weekend.

"Part of me says play your best team for Munster," Quinlan said on Newstalk's Off The Ball.

"Try and go up there, get a result. They haven't won there [in Dublin] since 2014.

"You want to try and go there and get the best team out on the field.

"Another side of me then says, well, if you play Joey Carbery will that drive on the Leinster guys a little bit more?"

The two-time Heineken Cup winner added: "It's a bit of conundrum for Johann van Grann."

I'd probably leave him out.

- Digital Desk