Former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join Ulster

By Steve Neville
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 11:14 AM

All-Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson has signed deal with Ulster, the province has announced.

The 34-year-old former Munster player has signed a one-year contract which will see him join the club in July 2020.

Mathewson arrived in Munster in August 2018 on a short-term deal to provide injury cover, but the popular figures signed two extensions.

He stayed with Munster until the end of the Rugby World Cup last November, after which he returned to Australia.

An experienced player in both hemispheres, Mathewson has lined out for the Hurricanes, Blues, Western Force and Toulon.

Mathewson has five New Zealand caps to his name, the first of which came in 2010.

"We are delighted that a player of Alby’s quality is set to join the squad," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"His leadership skills and extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our squad – especially for our younger scrum halves as they progress in their development journeys in the months ahead.

"We look forward to giving him a warm welcome as he makes Ulster his new team."

