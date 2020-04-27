News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Munster lock Hayes and Cairns named AIL top try-scorers

By Stephen Barry
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 03:18 PM

Brian Hayes makes a line break against Young Munster at Temple Hill last January. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Cork Constitution second-row Brian Hayes and Ballynahinch winger Aaron Cairns will share the honour of top try-scorer in the 2019/20 Energia All-Ireland League.

Irish Rugby confirmed the final standings after the truncated season ended with Hayes, a replacement in Munster's 2010 victory over Australia, on eight tries, alongside former Ulster squad member Cairns. They finished two clear of Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Murray Linn (UCC), and Ronan Foley (UCD).

Reigning champions Con, who were unbeaten until the season’s cancellation, had a wide spread of scorers, with Gerry Hurley (42 points), Hayes (40), Jack Crowley (38), and Aidan Moynihan (37) leading the way among 20 different try-scorers.

Sean Kearns (Clontarf) was the overall top scorer, with 107 points, three ahead of Young Munster out-half Evan Cusack.

Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University) equalled Kearns’ league-leading 92 points off the kicking tee. The Trinity side also had the widest range of try-scorers, with 22 different players on the mark.

Total Points:

1 Sean Kearns (Clontarf) 107 pts 

2 Evan Cusack (Young Munster) 104 pts 

3 Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University) 92 pts 

4 Sean O’Hagan (Ballynahinch) 85 pts 

5 Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 57 pts 

6 Tim Foley (Lansdowne) 51 pts 

7 James Tarrant (UCD) 49 pts 

8 Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution) 42 pts 

T9 Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 40 pts 

11 James Taylor (UCC) 39 pts 

12 Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) 38 pts 

13 Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution) 37 pts 

14 Craig Ronaldson (Lansdowne) 34 pts 

15 James Thornton (Terenure College) 33 pts 

16 Ben Healy (Garryowen) 31 pts 

T17 Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Mark O’Neill (Terenure College), Murray Linn (UCC), Ronan Foley (UCD) 30 pts 

21 Eoin Monahan (UCC) 26 pts 

Top Kickers:

T1 Sean Kearns (Clontarf), Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University) 92 pts 

3 Evan Cusack (Young Munster) 89 pts 

4 Sean O’Hagan (Ballynahinch) 70 pts 

5 Tim Foley (Lansdowne) 46 pts 

6 James Tarrant (UCD) 44 pts 

7 Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 42 pts 

T8 Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution), Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution) 37 pts 

10 James Taylor (UCC) 34 pts 

11 Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) 33 pts 

12 James Thornton (Terenure College) 33 pts 

13 Ben Healy (Garryowen) 31 pts 

14 Mark O’Neill (Terenure College) 30 pts 

15 Craig Ronaldson (Lansdowne) 29 pts 

16 Eoin Monahan (UCC) 26 pts 

17 Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf) 23 pts 

18 Bill Johnston (Ballynahinch) 24 pts 

T20 James Fennelly (Dublin University), David Moran (UCD) 22 pts 

Tries Scored: 

T1 Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) – 8 Tries 

T3 Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Murray Linn (UCC), Ronan Foley (UCD) – 6 Tries 

T6 Ross Adair (Ballynahinch), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Sam Dardis (Terenure College), Jack Ringrose (UCD) – 5 Tries 

T12 Jack Power (Clontarf), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Matthew Bowen (UCC), Ryan Murphy (UCC) – 4 Tries 

T18 Sean Kearns (Clontarf), Jack Costigan (Cork Constitution), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution) JJ O’Neill (Cork Constitution), James Hickey (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Mark Nicholson (Dublin University), Rob Russell (Dublin University), Bart Vermeulen (Dublin University), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen), Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Alex Wootton (Garryowen), Adam Boland (Lansdowne), Adam Leavy (Lansdowne), Sam Coghlan Murray (Terenure College), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Rory Suttor (UCC), Andy Marks (UCD), Stephen McVeigh (UCD), David Ryan (UCD), Evan Cusack (Young Munster), Luke Fitzgerald (Young Munster), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Evan O’Gorman (Young Munster), Jordan Stewart (Young Munster) – 3 Tries 

Try Scoring Spread:

Dublin University: 22 Try Scorers 

Lansdowne: 21 Try Scorers 

Cork Constitution: 20 Try Scorers 

Clontarf: 19 Try Scorers 

Garryowen: 19 Try Scorers 

UCD: 19 Try Scorers 

Terenure College: 18 Try Scorers 

Young Munster: 14 Try Scorers 

Ballynahinch: 13 Try Scorers 

UCC: 12 Try Scorers 

Top Try Scorers By Club:

Ballynahinch: Aaron Cairns – 8 Tries 

Clontarf: Matt D’Arcy – 6 Tries 

Cork Constitution: Brian Hayes – 8 Tries 

Dublin University: Ronan Quinn – 4 Tries 

Garryowen: Bryan Fitzgerald & Colm Quilligan – 5 Tries 

Lansdowne: Peter Sullivan & Dan Sheehan – 4 Tries 

Terenure College: Sam Dardis – 5 Tries 

UCC: Murray Linn – 6 Tries

