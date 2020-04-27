Former Munster lock Hayes and Cairns named AIL top try-scorers

Cork Constitution second-row Brian Hayes and Ballynahinch winger Aaron Cairns will share the honour of top try-scorer in the 2019/20 Energia All-Ireland League.
Irish Rugby confirmed the final standings after the truncated season ended with Hayes, a replacement in Munster's 2010 victory over Australia, on eight tries, alongside former Ulster squad member Cairns. They finished two clear of Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Murray Linn (UCC), and Ronan Foley (UCD).
Reigning champions Con, who were unbeaten until the season’s cancellation, had a wide spread of scorers, with Gerry Hurley (42 points), Hayes (40), Jack Crowley (38), and Aidan Moynihan (37) leading the way among 20 different try-scorers.
Sean Kearns (Clontarf) was the overall top scorer, with 107 points, three ahead of Young Munster out-half Evan Cusack.
Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University) equalled Kearns’ league-leading 92 points off the kicking tee. The Trinity side also had the widest range of try-scorers, with 22 different players on the mark.
1 Sean Kearns (Clontarf) 107 pts
2 Evan Cusack (Young Munster) 104 pts
3 Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University) 92 pts
4 Sean O’Hagan (Ballynahinch) 85 pts
5 Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 57 pts
6 Tim Foley (Lansdowne) 51 pts
7 James Tarrant (UCD) 49 pts
8 Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution) 42 pts
11 James Taylor (UCC) 39 pts
12 Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) 38 pts
13 Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution) 37 pts
14 Craig Ronaldson (Lansdowne) 34 pts
15 James Thornton (Terenure College) 33 pts
16 Ben Healy (Garryowen) 31 pts
21 Eoin Monahan (UCC) 26 pts
Dublin University: 22 Try Scorers
Lansdowne: 21 Try Scorers
Cork Constitution: 20 Try Scorers
Clontarf: 19 Try Scorers
Garryowen: 19 Try Scorers
UCD: 19 Try Scorers
Terenure College: 18 Try Scorers
Young Munster: 14 Try Scorers
Ballynahinch: 13 Try Scorers
UCC: 12 Try Scorers
Ballynahinch: Aaron Cairns – 8 Tries
Clontarf: Matt D’Arcy – 6 Tries
Cork Constitution: Brian Hayes – 8 Tries
Dublin University: Ronan Quinn – 4 Tries
Garryowen: Bryan Fitzgerald & Colm Quilligan – 5 Tries
Lansdowne: Peter Sullivan & Dan Sheehan – 4 Tries
Terenure College: Sam Dardis – 5 Tries
UCC: Murray Linn – 6 Tries