Former Ireland team manager appointed to European board

By Stephen Barry
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Former Ireland team manager Michael Kearney has been appointed to the board of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

Kearney replaces Paul McNaughton on the board which oversees the running of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Kearney also succeeded McNaughton as Ireland team manager in 2012, a position he held for five years.

Kearney said in a statement: “I’m delighted to join the EPCR Board and I hope my experience in the professional game will help me to make a positive contribution to a dynamic and ever-changing rugby landscape.”

EPCR Chairman Simon Halliday said: “Michael’s extensive knowledge, passion, and enthusiasm makes him an excellent and appropriate replacement for Paul McNaughton whose major contribution to the development of European club rugby tournaments is both valued and appreciated.”

The Board of EPCR now has the following members: Simon Halliday (Chairman), Philip Browne (IRFU), Mark Dodson (Scottish Rugby), Fabrizio Gaetaniello (FIR), Robert Howat (Scottish Rugby), Michael Kearney (IRFU), Mark McCafferty (PRL), Nigel Melville (RFU), Julie Paterson (WRU), Martyn Phillips (WRU), Andrea Rinaldo (FIR), Yann Roubert (LNR), and Serge Simon (FFR).

