Former England rugby star Christian Wade cut from Buffalo Bills

By Press Association
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 03:32 PM

Former England rugby union international Christian Wade has been cut from the final 53-man Buffalo Bills squad for the upcoming NFL season.

The 28-year-old, who quit Premiership side Wasps to forge a career in the NFL last October, looked to have improved his chances of securing a place when he scored a terrific 65-yard touchdown with his first ever carry in the Bills’ 24-16 pre-season win over the Indianapolis Colts.

However, he was named as one of the 31 players to be released from the final roster on Saturday evening, and now enters waivers where other teams can pick up the former England wing.

If Wade, who joined the NFL as part of the International Player Pathway programme which allowed him to train the Bills since July, is not signed onto another team’s roster then he could rejoin Buffalo’s 10-man practice squad, which is expected to happen.

That means Wade would continue to train with the Bills and would be eligible to play for them or join another NFL team.

Another option for the former British and Irish Lion could be to be the Bills’ exempt 11th member, where he would be restricted to only train with the team and could not sign for another NFL franchise.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Rugby

