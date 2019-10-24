News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Ford back in the driving seat for England for New Zealand showdown

Ford back in the driving seat for England for New Zealand showdown
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 09:06 AM

George Ford has been restored at fly-half for England’s World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

Ford was named on the bench for the last-eight rout of Australia but will now act as playmaker in chief for the biggest match of the Eddie Jones era.

Henry Slade must settle for a place on the bench to accommodate Ford with Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi forming the centre combination.

Eddie Jones has opted to bring Ford back (David Davies/PA)
Eddie Jones has opted to bring Ford back (David Davies/PA)

Jonny May has recovered from the hamstring problem sustained against Australia to continue on the left wing, but Jack Nowell has been unable to shake off the same injury and so misses out.

An additional change to the bench sees Mark Wilson given the opportunity to add to his solitary World Cup appearance against the USA after dislodging Lewis Ludlam.

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola will win his 50th cap as part of a back row that includes Tom Curry and Sam Underhill.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

All Blacks boss Hansen describes spying suggestions as ‘best clickbait’ in worldAll Blacks boss Hansen describes spying suggestions as ‘best clickbait’ in world

South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of World Cup semi-final with WalesSouth Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of World Cup semi-final with Wales

Barrett called up in only change for All BlacksBarrett called up in only change for All Blacks

O’Mahony: Joe has changed outlook for young generationsO’Mahony: Joe has changed outlook for young generations

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast