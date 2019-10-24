Ford back in the driving seat for England for New Zealand showdown

George Ford has been restored at fly-half for England’s World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

Ford was named on the bench for the last-eight rout of Australia but will now act as playmaker in chief for the biggest match of the Eddie Jones era.

Henry Slade must settle for a place on the bench to accommodate Ford with Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi forming the centre combination. Eddie Jones has opted to bring Ford back (David Davies/PA)

Jonny May has recovered from the hamstring problem sustained against Australia to continue on the left wing, but Jack Nowell has been unable to shake off the same injury and so misses out.

An additional change to the bench sees Mark Wilson given the opportunity to add to his solitary World Cup appearance against the USA after dislodging Lewis Ludlam.

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola will win his 50th cap as part of a back row that includes Tom Curry and Sam Underhill.