Ford and Farrell reunited for England against Ireland

By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 01:35 PM

George Ford and Owen Farrell will pair up from the start for the first time in 14 months when England host Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ford continues at fly-half with captain Farrell starting at inside centre and lining up alongside Manu Tuilagi in midfield.

Former age-group international pairing Ford and Farrell last started a Test at 10 and 12 when England lost 23-12 to South Africa in Bloemfontein on June 16, 2018.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler will make his first Test start since coming out of retirement and winning a place in boss Eddie Jones’ 31-man World Cup squad.

“The players have come back in a very good physical and mental state and we

have had a good preparation this week,” said head coach Jones.

“We purposefully made the week short looking ahead to the World Cup where this might happen beyond our control.

“It is the third of four games for us and come September 8 when we get on the plane we want to be ready to go. This is another step forward for us.

Byrne and Carty 'have become really important to us', says Joe Schmidt

“This weekend we will be looking to gain more game fitness and testing different sorts of game strategies.

“We have a specific way of how we want to play and the focus is very much on ourselves.”

Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Mark Wilson have all been passed fit to take on the Irish, following injury scares earlier in the week.

ENGLAND TEAM TO FACE IRELAND AT TWICKENHAM ON SATURDAY: E Daly (Saracens), J Cokanasiga (Bath), M Tuilagi (Leicester), O Farrell (Saracens), J May, G Ford, B Youngs (all Leicester), J Marler (Harlequins), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Harlequins), M Itoje, G Kruis (both Saracens), T Curry (Sale), S Underhill (Bath), B Vunipola (Saracens). Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), M Vunipola (Saracens), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), M Wilson (Sale), W Heinz (Gloucester), P Francis (Northampton), J Joseph (Bath).

- Press Association

