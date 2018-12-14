NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Five star Connacht secure bonus point win in France

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 09:11 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Connacht made it five wins on the bounce as they powered to a 36-21 win over Perpignan.

The French side, who had Paddy Jackson in their ranks, were 8-0 up at the end of the first quarter before two quick-fire tries gave the Irish province the initiative.

Sean O'Brien twice crossed the whitewash as Andy Friend's side ran in five tries.

Fourteen points up at the break, their lead was whittled down to just one with just under 15 minutes to play before scores from wingers Matt Healy and Cian Kelleher ensured the Irish side kept up their good form.

Connacht move onto 13 points, two behind Sale who take on Bordeaux Begles on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Challenge Cup, Agen defeated Grenoble 14-10

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

ConnachtChallenge Cup

Related Articles

Paddy Jackson’s Perpignan bid to scupper Connacht hopes

Leaner and meaner Finlay Bealham determined to stay in Ireland picture

Paddy Jackson left out of Perpignan squad for trip to Connacht

Wedding bells won’t distract determined star Aki

More in this Section

Chris Hughton: Inclusion the best way to beat racism

Levy is ‘worried’ about speculation over my future, jokes Pochettino

Football rumours from the media

Chelsea pledge strong action after anti-Semitic chanting


Lifestyle

Derval O'Rourke's tips on how to be healthy at Christmas

How to cook the traditional festive feast this Christmas

Vintage View: The world’s most iconic and influential mouse

Wish List: Classy place-setting to cute snowmen to get through the shortest days

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »