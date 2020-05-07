Five Saracens players apologise after breaking social distancing rules

Five Saracens players have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules on Monday.

Billy Vunipola, Alex Goode, Nick Isiekwe, Sean Maitland and Josh Ibuanokpe met up in St Albans, clearly flouting Government rules during the current lockdown.

The players have accepted they were in the wrong and have been reminded of their responsibilities by the Gallagher Premiership club. Alex Goode was pictured meeting four team-mates in St Albans (David Davies/PA)

“The club was very disappointed to learn about a small group of Saracens players being sighted together in St Albans Monday this week,” a Saracens statement read.

“The Government guidelines on social distancing and public gatherings of more than two people are very clear and the club has been vigorous in its messaging to all players and staff members about the importance of adhering to these guidelines whilst in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Management has spoken to the players involved, all of whom accept that they made an error in judgement and have apologised for any upset they may have caused.

“The club has reminded these players as well as the whole Saracens squad of their responsibilities to themselves and the community around them and we are confident that this will not happen again.”

Saracens have partnered up with charity Compassion London to provide 10,000 NHS staff and vulnerable people with hot meals.

“Saracens would like to reiterate our tremendous admiration and respect for the work being undertaken by NHS and other frontline staff who are tackling this virus,” the statement added.

“Our recent partnership with charity Compassion London where we were supporting efforts to provide hot meals for up to 10,000 NHS staff and vulnerable people in north London every day from the kitchens of our stadium, is an example of our commitment and support for these heroes.”